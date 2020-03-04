The Page – March 4, 2020

People are angry with groundhogs.

Well, some particular people in central Canada and parts of the eastern United States anyway. The particular people who don’t like winter.

They are angry that weeks ago, on Feb. 2 to be exact, groundhogs across their part of the land predicted winter was just about over.

On that fateful Groundhog Day, all those eastern groundhogs did not see their shadows. And so, according to lore and tradition passed down through the years [about 100 or 200 years we think, hardly enough for a good tradition, but enough for a fun story] winter would not last for another six weeks. As in, that’s what would happen if the groundhogs did see their shadows. Six more weeks of winter!

So, as of this week, winter is supposed to be over in Ontario and Quebec. It isn’t. Which makes some people angry. Perhaps they already removed their winter tires. Put away the snowblowers, shovels, Yak Trax, winter parkas and big boots. Stepping out the front door, in T-shirts and shorts, they are getting the shocks of their lives.

What! It’s still -6C. And snowing! Oh, the horror of it all!

Oh, well!



* * * * * * *



Flu and colds seem to come and go. Despite lots of Vitamin C and hiding from people coughing, people still get sick. This probably is going to be the same with the Covid-19 scaring the bejeepers out of people.

It’s said just about every place in the world, including Worsley and Wabasca and Trout Lake, are all going to see their fair share of the virus. That means all of us will probably be exposed some time or another.

There’s a couple of things going on here. First, news reports say it will probably be at least a year or maybe longer before there is any kind of worthwhile vaccine for this particular virus. It has to be invented. Then it has to be tested. Then it has to be mass produced. Then distributed to everybody.

The bottom line here is, don’t expect to see a notice in the paper vaccinations are happening at the local hospital or clinic. Not for a while. Maybe a long. long while!



* * * * * * *



As we said in this column a few weeks ago, maybe it’s time to start putting away some emergency supplies. You know, for the Covid-19 virus.

Not having much experience with stocking bomb shelters or storing grains for a famine, we checked online for “ready to go” emergency food kits. Yikes!

Food kits all packed up, sealed in bags and containers, good for 10 or 30 years, and having a little bit of everything, can be really, really expensive. We homed in on one that looked pretty good. For two people, for a month. It was listed at about $9,500! That’s not a mistake!

Doing some smarter shopping however, we got the cost down to a much more reasonable $600 per month for two people.

Quite a difference, eh? This is for a kit of freeze dried stuff. In a bucket. Different meals. Shelf life of 25 years. It’s supposed to be tasty. Just add hot water and eat. Sort of like that anyway.

Something we noticed while shopping. Many websites say they are out of stock, or “due to high demand, delivery times are extended.”

Uh oh!



* * * * * * *



Something that should bother people everywhere are the virus statistics.

We keep getting told how many cases there are. And how many people have died. Which apparently is not a huge number compared to the number of people sick with the virus.

But what we want to know, before we get really excited, is how many people had the virus and have recovered? How long did it take from the time they got sick enough to notice, to the time they felt back to normal? How many were sick but hardly showed any symptoms. All be nice to know.

Probably though, it’s like our “regular” colds and influenza. Sometimes, the sickness isn’t bad, but it just goes on and on and on. Ugh!



* * * * * * *



We aren’t big fans of schools that don’t teach anything about business and entrepreneurship.

We aren’t talking about our colleges and universities, many of which have programs leading to business degrees of some kind. Where we see a huge shortfall is in our high school and junior high schools that seem rarely to have any kind of business options, like you would find in a music or language option. Oh, well! Correct us if we are wrong.

Meanwhile, Northern Lakes College is having a day and a half seminar on “10 Steps to Turn an Idea Into a Business.” It’s March 18-19 in Slave Lake. It’s free. For those who might be interested, but can’t make the trip, check out www.zoom.us. Click “Join a Meeting” and enter the code 6835604382.

An afternoon topic is “How to Network Like a Ninja.” A perfect topic for all elected officials who keep telling us how conferences and conventions they have to travel to are so good for networking. Then when they come back and are asked how did it go.

“Really good. I sure learned a lot.”

Yup! Sure!