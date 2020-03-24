The Page – March 25, 2020

Have you ever asked for advice from somebody?

Of course you have! It’s because you hope they will tell you to do whatever it is you have already decided to do anyway. And when it all goes bad, well, now you have somebody to blame!



* * * * * * *



One has to admit free trade actually raised everybody’s standard of living.

We have car pieces made in China, so our cars and trucks are nicer. We have TVs made in South Korea, so our TVs are bigger and better. We have jeans and jackets made in Vietnam and India, so we fill closets with all kinds of good looking clothes. Best of all, we have all these things and so much more, and the people who make them all are working and earning money making all this stuff.

It still seems screwy that a homeless person lives on the street. But his tent or cardboard box could have a 55-inch TV the way things are going. But no power or cable! He is wearing nice jeans and a new parka. But he still can’t afford supper.

In other words, everything still made here he can’t afford.

Maybe we should invite people from all those countries to come to Canada and make things, like homes and dams and schools and hospitals. Then we could all go fishing or shopping or camping or the movies without a care in the world. We’re already halfway there are we not?

So how do you think all this is really working out?



* * * * * * *



We have to say, moccasin telegraph still runs way faster than traditional media or even the Internet.

We are curious about a gossip story we picked up last week. It involved a victim of the Covid-19 virus. The story goes, instead of staying at home like he was supposed to, he went to a High Prairie bank branch. There, for some unknown reason, he got into a scrap. Police were called. They escorted the fellow away to parts unknown.

This newspaper tried to track down the story. Police have no record of anything. Banks of course, now route you off to a call center in Kazoobunkistan. Basically, no confirmation!

Like they say, you pass gas on the corner of one street. In the time it takes for the story to go around the block…



* * * * * * *



* * * * * * *



Remember when the Calgary Flames hockey team was moved to the “front of the line” when there was a shortage of flu shots a few years ago? There was quite an uproar over that when it happened.

Today, there seems no shortage of virus test kits in Canada. But there are shortages in the United States.

Suddenly, when one Utah Jazz pro-basketball player in the States needed testing, test kits for the whole team miraculously were found. This while reportedly, 100 miles away in Utah, one patient was dying waiting to be confirmed through a test he had the virus and not something else. Shameful!



* * * * * * *



Our average web visits per day between the two news sites Smoky and South Peace these days are averaging 2,500 per day in visits. Last week, when the story broke of a Covid-19 case in Grouard, visits jumped to 10,480 in one day.

Visits could have been more. We have “triggers” that are supposed to kick in and expand our Internet server capacity when traffic volumes are really high.

Now, if you want to know some techie stuff, read this: When we saw the triggers had indeed increased our capacity, but it was still not enough, we added extra capacity. Guess what? The extra capacity moved the triggers from their old volume to the new higher volume. Demand was now not quite high enough to pull the trigger [we added too much] so there were still service outages. Grrrr!

If it happens to you in the future, keep trying please. We apologize for this.