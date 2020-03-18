The Page – March 18, 2020

Former American president Ronald Reagan said it very well: “The taxpayer. That’s somebody who works for the government but doesn’t have to take any civil service exams.”



* * * * * * *



“Why do people keep saying ‘raw sewage.’ Do some people actually cook that stuff?” – George Carlin



* * * * * * *



Right on schedule as predicted by our local woodchucks.

Spring is here! Six weeks after Groundhog Day!

We hope spring stays. One never knows in Alberta.



* * * * * * *



You may or may not have noticed this quirky happening. First, you have to be a listener of High Prairie radio station CKVH. You know, the station that says, “We are in the entertainment business. We aren’t in news.”

Which is kind of strange when a couple of High Prairie politicians love saying, “Boy, our radio station sure does a good job.”

Maybe those politicians are talking about the way the station handles the latest country music news.

Or possibly, it has something to do with how the station scoops the latest news from either the South Peace News website, or from the News print edition. The fact is, collecting news costs money. Maybe the radio station figures if you can get news for free from people actually collecting news, well, gee, so much the better!

Anyway, maybe head office in Toronto or New Brunswick or wherever it is told them it was OK. And gosh, not even a credit to the newspaper, or an effort to change the copy. Just rip and read. Tsk, tsk!



* * * * * * *



It seems unusual that the last petition to go around High Prairie – the one to tear down the old hospital building and clean up the site – was signed by only one of the seven High Prairie town councillors.

One observer says, “The problem is, most of the councillors never spend any time in High Prairie stores or restaurants. So, of course, they would not see the petition to even sign it!”

Hmmm. OK. Interesting theory.

Anyway, the only petition signer from HP town council was Brian Gilroy. Good for him. So now, the small minds on council are sure to try penalizing him for this somehow. Such steps really do make already bad people look even worse, eh?

Our advice, don’t shoot the messengers, councillors.



* * * * * * *



Added to this, there is the one councillor who claims he never reads the local newspaper, so he is even more out of the loop. Despite how big his head seems to be.

Oh well, for all the wonderful service these folks claim they are doing for us, they just expected a raise for their “hard work.” Even if most of them didn’t find a petition to sign.

The raise was planned to be rubber-stamped at the last meeting. It is indeed a head-scratcher why such a big increase [up to 150 per cent for the mayor, $400 per month to $1,000 per month] was expected to sail through with nobody saying anything. No ads. No newspaper stories. No news releases. No heads up or questions asked of “those people who are always talking to me,” as some councillors like to brag. Nothing. Semi-big secret, since it was on the meeting agenda.

If approved, the boost would cost taxpayers $36,000 per year, and that’s before all the meal and travel expenses were added in.

It’s hard to believe any government anywhere [except maybe some banana dictatorship someplace] would try to sneak in a big raise for themselves in this environment.

But let’s be fair, a couple weeks ago when a couple High Prairie councillors planted this lemon tree of a raise idea, things only looked bad in Alberta. Not absolute disaster.

In any event, why any councillor even allowed this agenda item to go ahead last week is completely unknown. Maybe they all wanted to make speeches what an incredibly insensitive idea it was, given the state of business in Alberta. Except, even that didn’t happen.

Anyway, the big raise idea was shot down. Deservedly so. We hope this doesn’t come back again, until the election next year. But there are already rumours how a couple councillors want to sneak it back. Maybe they will also sucker in a couple of local citizens who are “friends” of council to form a committee to “study” the idea.

Anyway, do you have any ideas where $36,000 of the raise could be better spent?

You must have thoughts!

Send them to southpeacenews.com please, and share them with readers.