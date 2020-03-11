The Page – March 11, 2020

“So that’s how you record a TV show on the PVR. You learn something every day. Problem is, you forget it every night.” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * *



As said in this week’s editorial on the Opinion page, Alberta could be taxing everybody a whole lot more. That’s because Alberta taxes its people the least of any province. The next lowest taxing province is Ontario.

According to the Globe and Mail newspaper in Ontario, if Albertans paid as much in tax as Ontario folks do, our about $6.8 billion deficit projected for this year would actually turn into a $7.6 billion surplus. Wow!

But don’t think that’s an argument for a Provincial Sales Tax or whatever it takes to increase taxes, although PST is indeed the “big one.” More talk needed, for sure.

For ourselves, we’re in favour of cutting government spending, especially in those government circles where our dear leaders think spending money is the road to happiness, prosperity and a few more votes.

Corner a politician, at any government level, and ask him or her why they have to spend so much on staff salaries, with all the perks and benefits. They will often tell you, “Well, we are government. We have to have the best and brightest people so we can get the most bang for your tax dollar.”

Hmmmph. Choke. Cough. No offence meant to all the men and women in government, but we are pretty sure top dollar wages and pensions hardly ever mean we get the best and brightest anywhere.

Also, if it really did mean that, does that mean that private enterprise is generally the worst and the dimmest?

Really? Yup, your tax dollars hard at work!



* * * * * * *



Covid-19, the official name for the coronavirus, is causing panic buying and halting of many events around the world.

Sports events in Italy and Japan are being played in stadiums closed to the general public. Airlines are cancelling flights as more and more people stop flying.

So far, talk of the Olympic Games in Tokyo is mostly reassuring people the Games will proceed this summer.

Meanwhile, this coming Thursday marks the beginning of the Edmonton Boat and Sportsman show. It’s going to be interesting just how many people actually show up for the show.

Last year, the slow Alberta economy was blamed for a drop in attendance. This year? One can blame both the economy and the virus fears if things are sickly. Please pardon the really bad pun.

Along the way, our own Peace River and High Prairie trade shows are coming up in April. Here’s fingers crossed we will have a whole a lot more clarity on the virus situation before the end of March. And that clarity will be good news.



* * * * * * *



Speaking of the shows, they are back-to-back on the same weekend. Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, in Peace River. Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19, in High Prairie.



* * * * * * *



Insiders at forest companies are buying shares in their own companies.

One company, West Fraser Timber, keeps getting “buy” recommendations from analysts. And keeps on going down.

It’s always something when it comes to forestry and dips. A few weeks ago, it was Bernie Sanders in the States being blamed. This time around, it’s Covid-19. This, in spite of firming OSB and timber prices and mostly, prices getting better all the time.

West Fraser CEO Ray Ferris on Feb. 26 spent about $26,000 buying 2,500 shares. A small amount indeed compared to his 25,887 shares in total. But as of March 5 last week, he had lost about a $200,000 as the shares dropped to about $49 compared to the $56.94 he paid for the 2,500 shares on Feb. 26.

Another forestry company director, Paul Houston at Norbord, a big OSB operator, invested over $2.2 million buying 52,510 shares on Feb. 24. With 82,679 shares in total, last week he had lost about $372,000 from when he bought.

But, it’s losses on paper. It’s actually a good sign to see confidence in the sector. Analysts continue to say both company shares are in “these are shares to buy” territory.