The Page – June 3, 2020

Stuff we usually burn outdoors, like scruff brush and twigs, leaves, rotted wood and some trash paper and cardboard, all was sure piling up around the old homestead. Seems like we never really did get all our spring cleaning done.

Reason? Province-wide fire bans. Even a few days ago, we looked out the window. It was nothing but rain. More rain. And still more rain. And added to that, hail and snow!

In all honesty, our yard has not been dry since spring melt, except for maybe two days briefly so long ago we can’t remember.

Small lakes are in most farm fields. Some lakes like Lac St. Anne were flooding around the edges. Unprotected wood is soggy. But no campfires of any kind were allowed.

Finally, some common sense arrived last week and the bans were lifted.

We are super happy. We don’t get much “campfire weather” around these parts so we like to take advantage of every nice day. Plus of course, finish up the spring cleaning. We don’t mind doing our part to keep forest fires at bay, but it was honestly starting to get a bit weird.



* * * * * * *



Not only are campfires allowed, public campgrounds opened up June 1.

And guess what? It didn’t rain around most of these parts!



* * * * * * *



Alberta Agriculture says as of last week, crops in the Peace Country are about half seeded. The South Peace isn’t doing as well as the north and many fields were still too wet.

Grandma’s advice to “Get your garden in the ground by the May long weekend” hasn’t worked out too well – even in back yards. Not unless you didn’t mind clumping around in mud.



* * * * * * *



This whole “working at home” thing is fine for a lot of people. It has to be said though, there are lots of folks it doesn’t work for at all.

One can’t stock shelves, run a cash register, or style hair from home. And so much more!

Meanwhile, big city news stories are all about how working from home is just fine. No hours long commute. Each way. No taking turns using the elevator. No running for the exits when somebody coughs. It sure is a different world some places, eh?

So, when life returns to normal, we will just saunter down to the bus depot. Catch a ride to the LRT. Get on the transit. Catch a latte. Walk a block to the office. Ride up the elevator and settle down at our desk, waiting for the doughnut call to the boardroom. Life is good, eh?

Oh, wait! Do we even have bus service around here?



* * * * * * *



Get your cheap potshots in while you can. Or something like that.

That’s what it sounds like on Twitter and Facebook and all the other “social media” that American President Donald Trump is targeting with his latest last tweets.

Trump is irritated Twitter decided to “fact check” one of his popular tweets on that site. Trump didn’t like being singled out. Especially since no China tweets, or a whole host of other tweets from other people never got the fact check treatment.

To explain, these “social media” Internet businesses have special protections in the United States. Basically, in the States a poster can put up anything he or she feels like, like lies and such, and the media company has legal protection. Not the poster, however, but the company does.

So, people thinking they can say anything they feel like. Which of course, they can be sued over for all the normal reasons. It’s just people being people, when the “platform” doesn’t say anything, people think they can keep on doing it.

Uh, oh! That’s really a no-no! But happens anyway!

Trump wants to lay down the law. He wants to make sure the companies which allow any rouser to raise rabble can also be sued. This would be like all regular businesses, like radio and TV stations, newspapers and magazines and any regular website publisher, in fact. Naturally, the crowd has gone wild over this.

Speaking as a regular columnist in a regular news medium, this action is long overdue. As they say, nothing wrong with the truth. Made up stories? Lots wrong. Hmmm. Maybe Trump will be sued himself!