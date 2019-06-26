The Page – June 26, 2019

CBC News had an interesting story about Haskap berries. Say what?

Well, these funny looking, kind of stretched blueberry looking berries grow naturally in many parts of Alberta. In fact, it grows right across Canada in every province except BC.

According to the story, the taste is like a “tangy raspberry and blueberry together.”

“Tart” says one person.

The berries are found near wetlands of boreal forests, which means just about any bit of muskeg or land around a pond or lake here in northern Alberta. The berries mature in late June or early July. They are eaten fresh, in baking, or used in wine.

Another name for the berries is blue honeysuckle or honeyberry.

Another interesting tidbit is researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are breeding the berries, working at making bigger berries with more flavour. The idea is to make them suitable for large scale agriculture. Hmm! Sounds sort of like the wild rice plans from a couple decades ago!

According to CBC, quite a few farmers are growing the fruit. One fellow is Ross Ehalt in Sturgeon County north of Edmonton. He has about six acres growing this year.

For ourselves, we’re still very fond of Saskatoon berries. Sadly, by the time we say we’re going to make up a batch of Saskatoon wine, they are all eaten and gone.

A word of warning before you go off scouring the swamp lands. Be sure you can accurately identify any plant or berry you are seeking. Lots of plants can cause skin reactions. Many berries [there are about 170 varieties of honeysuckle alone] are believed poisonous. Nobody alive has lived to talk about stuff like that.

Or if they did eat something that was fine, but died of old age, they didn’t pass on a record of what they might have safely eaten when they were 25.



* * * * * * *



We are, of course, in our annual “monsoon” season.

In our part of the world, this means showers and sprinkles just about every second day. Sometimes a few days of steady rain. Usually, nowhere near what a place like Vancouver gets where it can rain for days on end, and be overcast with clouds when it isn’t raining. That’s coastal weather for you.

Anyway, we aren’t expecting the hazy, lazy sunny days of summer until July. That’s the long range forecast from various forecasters.

In light of that, we’ll take the rain now. Good for crops and gardens. Bad for fires. Good for firefighters out on the lines.



* * * * * * *



Slave Lakers were up in arms recently over the horrifying price of gasoline in that town.

Which was, to be clear, about the same or even less than what High Prairie folks put up with. The price was $1.25 per litre.

But, after one local store took matters into his own hands and lowered prices, the war was on! In short order, most other outlets had dropped their price for regular all the way to 109.9. That’s the price it was on the weekend just past.

High Prairie sat at 118.9. Why the high price? Because High Prairie drivers kinda like it that way?

Alberta’s lowest price was 86.9 per litre. Average 1.01. Highest price High Level at 125.9.



* * * * * * *



Do you have phone bone? This was big news last week.

According to some researchers, 33 per cent of people are growing “bone spurs” out of the base of their skulls. This is mostly seen in young people, but some older people have the same thing.

Apparently, this is caused by people using computers or cell phones in not quite normal way. Which means they are bending their heads forward and not have proper posture, like when texting. This causes stress on the neck, with the final result being a bone growing out of the base of the skull in some people.

It is supposed to be harmless, just like a callous or blister. You can check if you have such a creation by feeling around the center of your head at the back, at the base of the skull and top of your neck. If you have a small lump or something there, you got a phone bone.

Your fearless columnist tried this. Results were inconclusive. We have so many strange lumps in our head it wouldn’t make any difference if there is one more.

Check yours out, anyway.

A Haskap berry is shown in the photo above. Can it replace the saskatoon?