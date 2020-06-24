The Page – June 24, 2020

Despite this being the “monsoon season” in northern Alberta, the past weekend and coming days are supposed to be sunny and warm. What?!

How can this be? In fact, is this some kind of cruel joke by Mother Nature? Sunshine on the weekend of the North Country Fair? That is almost, well, heresy of some kind!

As the saying goes, “It wouldn’t be a North Country Fair without rain of some kind.”

But of course, the fair was cancelled due to COVID-19. So of course, the sun shined brightly and warmly.

Oh, well! Maybe next year’s fair weekend will be a weather winner.



* * * * * * *



As mentioned, the weekend just past saw the longest day of the year, the summer solstice. So, are you noticing the nights are now longer? Well, six months from now you certainly will!

Speaking of noticing things, have you noticed anything unusual about our local weather? Besides the endless supply of rain, of course.

Reports are now numerous how the global lockdowns have cleared the air in many polluted cities. Is our local air cleaner? Are you noticing there are fewer condensation trails from jets overflying? Are crops different? Is grass greener? Are flowers brighter?

For our part, all we can say is, there is more mud in the yard. But that’s just us.



* * * * * * *



It’s often a treat for tourists and newcomers to our regions to see fireflies flickering away in the trees when those bugs are in season. Another unknown for many folks is, we have hummingbirds!

And did you know that while our common local bird is the Ruby-throated hummingbird, becoming more common in the region is the Rufous version.

The Ruby has brilliant green heads and backs. Rufous are reddish-brown. And now that we have mentioned it, yes indeed we recall most of the hummers we have seen over the years were brightly coloured.

We learned these tidbits from a news report from the Lesser Slave Lake Bird Observatory in the Slave Lake newspaper. The report says hummers have very fast metabolisms, and can almost go into a hibernation state in as little as 40 minutes without food. But, they can also fly over water for over a thousand kilometres.

If you want to try attracting the birds, try mixing a quarter-cup of table sugar to every cup of water for a feeder. Change the water every couple of days before it gets cloudy or starts fermenting into alcohol.

Also, try growing flowers they like, like paintbrushes, honeysuckles and larkspurs.

If you want the original article, https://lakesideleader.com/easy-tips-to-attract-hummingbirds-to-your-backyard/



* * * * * * *



Things are great these days!

Everybody is counselling other people. Or helping them with ways to get by. Or educating them to do better in the world. Or trying to understand other people. Or relating to them. Or marching for a better world. Or protesting for a better world. Or talking about the marching, the protests, the understanding we need to do. Or how we need to get rid of our leaders, who are never good enough or the right ones. Or figuring out ways to get more tax dollars from us. Or figuring out ways to spend the tax dollars once they get them.

And, by the way, how many people are actually working making things so we can do everything else? – Borrowed from Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



“GILF? Is that what you boys are talking about? That’s what I think I should be called. I’m a Grandma. And I’m in great shape for 80 years of age. Grandma Is Looking Fine. Suits me.” – Grandma Smithers

“So you think this new girl is too good for you? She will likely come to the same conclusion in her own good time. In the meantime, don’t make up her mind for her by behaving your usual dorky self.” Grandpa Jonesy



* * * * * * *



Alberta Agriculture says crops in the Peace country are ahead of last year and also ahead of the five- and 10-year averages.

Yet, they also say there are regions in the Peace with too much moisture. That, combined with inability in getting last year’s crops off means there will be unseeded acreage in parts of our land.

Kind of a mild way of saying, “What a disaster!” for some producers. Yup!



* * * * * * *



Have a great week, everyone!