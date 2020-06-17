The Page – June 17, 2020

Want to be tipped off when news is happening?

Lots of people get their “hot tips” from social media. And as it turns out, many of those tips can be fake news. That’s just the nature of those un-moderated scrap boards.

It also happens to be a big attraction of the so-called open platforms. Sort of like, you know, driving down the street shouting out the window whatever dang silly thought pops into your head. Lots of people really enjoy doing that.

Posting comments on discussions boards that is, not driving down the street screaming.

Of course, most people don’t know they can be liable for spreading stories that are not true. We don’t hear much about that because as it turns out, the big “social media” companies are protected from lawsuits down in the United States. Not so in Canada but heck, you can’t even get somebody to answer a phone or an e-mail anywhere with those companies.

Anyway, this newspaper has its own Facebook page and we do announce news alerts there. At the same time, we put the main part of many stories on our own websites at smokyriverexpress.com and southpeacenews .com.

Readers of the online papers might have noticed recently a invitation “pop-up” that will give people interested an e-mail alert if they sign up. We already have a couple dozen of such signups, even though this is still under construction. Maybe this week will be sending out notices on hot stories. If not, then very shortly.



On the same topic, we hope local governments, schools and emergency and protective services will take advantage of this.

Not so much signing up for an alert. Just sending us a notice so we can alert our own readers something is happening readers should be aware of.

Just send an e-mail to support@citylive.com which is checked several times per day by our people.

The more the merrier when important messages have to get out to the public.



According to news reports across Canada, real estate sales in “cottage country” have been slow the past couple of years.

This is especially true in Alberta, where so much of the economy depends on a depressed energy business.

Interestingly, people The Page has talked to say they already have had more interest this year than last year. A few have made sales already this year.

Maybe this isn’t a sign the “boom” times are returning, but it sure sounds better than last year.

In one case, an owner at Joussard on Lesser Slave Lake posted his nice property for sale last year.

He says there wasn’t one person who inquired during the entire summer. This year, two already and one serious offer.

Doesn’t sound like much but it could be a little light at the end of the tunnel.



Official crop reports say only one per cent of last year’s crops are still in the field.

Last year, wet fields stopped the harvest in much of the Peace region.

This year, most crops are seeded and in fact, 39 per cent of crops are emerging. That’s the Alberta Agriculture report as of last week for the entire Peace region.

Of course, some places haven’t even managed to get crops seeded this year. That includes much of the High Prairie – Gilwood areas and other areas heading eastward in the province.



You may have caught the recent opinion column in this newspaper titled “Don’t drink the hand sanitizer!”

As it turns out, this is becoming an even bigger problem than what was mentioned in the column. There, we mentioned an issue in a local hospital where they hid their sanitizers because people were stealing them to drink. They wanted the alcohol in them.

Now, the latest situation right across Canada involves a bunch of micro-breweries and other places that converted parts of their process lines to cranking out needed sanitizers to meet COVID-19 demands.

Turns out, there is a shortage of regular plastic bottles and the pumps, so these enterprising helpful businesses turned to their ready supply of beer and beverage bottles. They just put different labels on the bottles.

Yup, you can guess what happened. Mistaken identity!

Not really harmful. It’s usually regular or industrial strength ethanol as the main ingredient, but one of those unintended consequences, eh?