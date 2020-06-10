The Page – June 10, 2020

Several of the area “elders and seniors,” keep wanting to know who has seen the $300 “one time payment for seniors.” Funny thing is, a few seniors have told us they got theirs!

Now that’s a strange thing! According to prime minister Trudeau, the money won’t be handed out until the week of July 6! Somebody is yanking somebody’s leg, looks like.

Anyway, Trudeau says the six million Canadians who get the OAS Old Age Security payments already will see the money in July. There is also another $200 for the third of those six million seniors who also get the GIS Guranteed Income Supplement.

There is no application needed. The money will appear in your bank if you have direct deposit for the OAS or GIS. Or you will get a cheque in the mail that week.

Either way, hang in there. And if you are one of those spreading stories, shame on you! Or be prepared to show us a receipt. We love being corrected when we are wrong. Really.



According to weather forecasts, this week is supposed to see the start of a ten-day period of sunshine and no rain.

That’s kind of hard to believe considering this month of June is our regular “monsoon season.” But what the heck, it’s been raining just about every second day since it stopped snowing back in March. Sheesh.

A bunch of climate change people say lots and lots of rain is the new normal. And it’s all because of climate change and global warming. To explain, they say that warmer air is able to hold more moisture. So that’s why we get more rain, and floods, and high water levels. That’s the story, anyway.

We don’t get the reasoning here. If warmer air holds more moisture, then why doesn’t the water stay in the air? If it rains some place, we can understand that if it was the same temperature as normal, and there was more moisture, it would rain more. But why is one place warmer, and another place the same temperature? Or is this supposed to be some kind of “super cycle” where water evaporates more because of warm air. And then gets dumped someplace else that is cooler, but still warmer than usual?

This is all really confusing. Maybe this is a plot to make our brains hurt.

But we are confident of one thing. Somebody out standing in the fields around these parts is ready to shoot somebody over weather predictions and rainfall.



Meanwhile, Alberta Agriculture reports that last week, about 60 per cent of crops were seeded. That’s the average across the Peace Country. Some areas are ahead of that. And some areas quite far behind.



Not all politicians complain about the money they get for going to meetings. Some actually think getting $50,000 a year or more is quite generous. There are indeed municipal governments which pay that much and more.

There are also many more who barely pay their councillors $12,000 or $15,000 per year. We think so, anyway. Once upon a time, columnist Richard Needham had a cure for high government pay. “Every time taxes go up five per cent, the politicians should cut their own pay by ten per cent. That will straighten things out fast.”

We agree.



The Ontario Court of Appeal ruled last week that being drunk or high can be a legitimate excuse for doing bad things. Well, actually it isn’t quite that way. But it sure sounds like some judges there want us to head that direction.

The decisions came about because of two different cases. In one case in Ontario, a high-school student ate some magic mushrooms, then stabbed his dad to death. In a second case, a man was high on Wellbutrin, and tried to kill his mother. In both cases, the Appeal Court judges said the perps were convicted because an earlier law violated their rights. So, their convictions were tossed. The end result is drunk or drugged can be an excuse.

We hate to nitpick, but it has to be said, for years and years, defence lawyers in Alberta cases have raised the “too drunk to know what he was doing” story countless times. As in “Your honour, my client was very drunk. He didn’t understand he was bashing his wife’s face in. Please be merciful.”

This Ontario story has yet to play completely out.

As Richard Needham also said, “We are creating the kind of society where the criminal is out of jail before his victim is out of the hospital.”