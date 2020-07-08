The Page – July 8, 2020

There’s lots of good things about sports. Exercise. Excitement. Achievement. And you get to know a lot about people.

For instance, lots of people would never know what a millionaire looks like if it weren’t for pro sports.



* * * * * * *



Have you ever heard somebody say hard work never killed anybody?

We figure, why take the chance?



* * * * * * *



We’ve been saying over and over again, we aren’t doing a good job promoting our great northern Alberta region to the rest of the world.

Last week, we read how Banff is building up to welcome travellers. It was an online CBC story. Of course, written by a fellow working from Calgary. In one part of the story, he interviewed a fellow from Canmore. The fellow was all excited he was going boating on a nearby lake.

We were really struck by a whole string of ads running with the story. Each and every ad probably “targeted” in some manner, in the way so many online ads are. Targeted to us? What a waste of money!

Because, the ads were not for West Edmonton Mall. Or fishing Pigeon or Sylvan or Gull Lakes. Or driving the MacKenzie Highway. Heck, not even for Tim Hortons or Wendy’s. Nope. All were inserted by “Destination British Columbia.”

So we Albertans don’t count? Nothing to show off? Guess not.

Did we say something earlier what a good job we are doing promoting our province?



* * * * * * *



We do have a historical item people just sort of “picked up and ran with.”

As in turning a small fact into a great big tourist gimmick – The Land of 12 Foot Davis!

Despite the efforts of many people over decades, we have to say we here in Alberta are, in the main and once again, not very good at this sort of thing.

In years past, we’ve had politicians poo poo golf as a dumb sport. Our lakes as “killer lakes.” Our forests as “useless weeds.” The list is long. Look how long it took for the Reynolds Aviation Museum in Wetaskiwin to get some real money behind it. Decades!

But some places? Wow! They know what they are doing.

Our favourite example is Scotland. Take a poem [Tam O’Shanter by Robert Burns] and after years of work, they have an entire tourist industry full of ghosts and goblins and scary doings. T-shirts. Model huts and sculptures for tourists. So much more!

Every other country in the world, whiskey is called, well, whiskey. But the same stuff in Scotland? Scotch!

Worldwide illegal to make the same stuff someplace else and call it Scotch.



* * * * * * *



It’s the “Summer on the Deck Season.”

Meaning, take an idea and run with it.

So, along with the grave item above, we’re thinking Mr. Davis’ remains should become part of a story. Like how his grave was raided in the middle of the night by some tourist association disgusted with the provincial government. He was re-interred in a park in downtown Peace River.

Just kidding!

Even so, a grand new statue is raised in his honour. A reconstruction of his mine and his home [Camp? Tent? The whole mining neighbourhood?] is built. A dedicated museum is built. Gordon Lightfoot and Drake are commissioned to write songs. Hamburgers and pizza are named in honour. Memorial ball and hockey tournaments are created. Logos, T-shirts, hats and miniature replicas of the statue are sold by the thousands.

Whew! Wears us out just thinking of it all!



* * * * * * *



Last week’s story about the electric car chargers in High Prairie brought a giggle this week. Because High Prairie elected officials and civic “leaders” didn’t know there are, in fact, already two electric vehicle chargers in High Prairie!

Once upon a time, we asked some Wabamum residents if there was a drug store some place in town. The few people we asked had no idea. One knew there was a bottle depot. Good to know. Another said she didn’t know because she just came to work at the gas station. She didn’t live in Wabamum. The rest just never paid attention.

Wabamum population? About 700. On a busy weekend!

So, if the locals in Wabamum didn’t know, we have to assume High Prairie also is just too big for “leaders” to know everything going on. Including this newspaper!

Grab a towel. Wipe that egg off all our faces!