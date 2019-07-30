The Page – July 31, 2019

Yee Haw!

Welcome to all you cowboys and cowgirls to High Prairie and the Elks Pro Rodeo.

Check our online photos of the rodeo and parade action at southpeacenews.com, that will be processed and posted as soon as we can this week. Or for those more traditional folks, watch for hard copy in next week’s paper.

In the meantime, to everybody out there, enjoy yourselves, play safe, and be good citizens.



* * * * * * *



Alberta doesn’t have many lakes.

That’s a fact most of us don’t think much about. Around these parts, we’re so used to our big lake of Lesser Slave Lake. Even some of the north lakes areas like Utikuma and Peerless and then Snipe Lake, Winagami Lake, and Sturgeon Lake are popular.

Southern Alberta has their share: Sylvan Lake, Pigeon, Gull, Pine Lake and various reservoirs. There is nothing like Saskatchewan, Manitoba or Ontario.

All in all, there’s enough lake water, or rivers, to keep most of us happy. It really doesn’t take much for anybody on the Prairies. Even in lake filled Saskatchewan, there are lots of tiny lakes a few kilometres long. People have have built cabins and enjoy boating and swimming on these glorified ponds and are happy to have them.

Of course, if one wants to travel, just over the mountains to our west is a really big chunk of water. We’re not talking Shuswap or Okanagan. We’re talking the Pacific Ocean.

We just thought we would mention this, because we are heading into algae season in Alberta. That’s when a green scum appears on lakes. In some cases, blue-green algae is toxic to small animals and birds and causes rashes on people. It’s just not a friendly appearance.

Lakes with algae warnings on them already are Lac St. Anne, Islet Lake. Buck Lake, Lac La Biche and even Cold Lake. Add to that fecal bacteria on some beaches at Cold Lake, Lac St. Anne and Lac La Biche.

And those ocean beaches in B.C.? No algae, but lots of beaches are closed because of fecal bacteria and raw sewage. Local governments in B.C. are much worried about oil spills from tankers and pipelines.

But their own raw or poorly treated sewage dumped in the water? Nah!



* * * * * * *



We don’t think anybody will ever get rich owning a hockey team in the Peace Country. But we could be wrong about that. Maybe one of these days the Falher Pirates or High Prairie Regals will crack some magic number, like $25,000 in value. Maybe.

Meanwhile, if you own a billion-dollar valued professional sports team, heck, you don’t even crack this year’s Top 50 list of most valuable teams.

It now takes $2 billion to make the list, according to the annual ranking put out by Forbes Magazine. NHL teams don’t make the cut. Last year’s top four hockey teams were all valued at more than a billion: Chicago Blackhawks $1.05B, Montreal Canadiens $1.3B, Toronto Maple Leafs $1.45B and the New York Rangers $1.55B.

The bottom most of the Top 50, according to Forbes, is the New Orleans Saints of the NFL at $2.08B.

Wow!

For comparison, top valued in the world team is the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys at $5 billion. New York Yankees of Major League Ball is $4.6 billion. Real Madrid soccer is $4.24 billion and Barcelona, also in soccer is $4.02 billion. The New York Knicks of basketball are fifth most valuable at $4 billion.

The Edmonton Oilers were estimated by Forbes in 2018 to be worth $540 million, 13th on the list of NHL teams. Calgary Flames came in at 20th, at 450 million.



* * * * * * *



What’s a great redneck pickup line?

“Nice tooth!”

And there is the always delightful story of the two rednecks who stumbled out of the zoo. Their clothes were ripped, their faces clawed, and bruises were everywhere.

One turns to the other and says, “You know, that lion dancing sure isn’t as much fun as everybody tells us.”



* * * * * * *



Enjoy the sun! Hopefully, it will last for a bit!



* * * * * * *



Have a great week and enjoy the rodeo!