The Page – July 3, 2019

It was slow in coming, but the northern Alberta June “monsoon season” arrived last week.

You maybe already noticed creeks and rivers filled right up. Our big lake, Lesser Slave Lake, seems to have risen a centimetre or two even as we write this. Given the forecast for more rain, it will probably be up even more by the time you read this.

It’s all good. Good for our crops. Good for forests. Good for hay. Good for lakes and ponds. Good for gardens. Good for kids who want to play in the water and mud!



* * * * * * *



Here is a news story about Air Canada discovering a fuel leak in one of its aircraft.

Apparently, the manufacturer, Boeing, falsified reports on the leak.

According to a CBC news report, “Boeing said it self-disclosed the problem to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after Air Canada notified them of the fuel leak.”

Isn’t that kinda like reporting yourself to your boss after the press shows up in court to cover your trial? Yup. Kinda.

Now, don’t forget Boeing is the company which mismanaged the 787 jets, two of which crashed killing hundreds of people. The remainder of the planes remain grounded while everybody sorts out what happened.

Air Canada says, “All of our aircraft are subject to regular and thorough inspections and we maintain them in full accordance with all manufacturer and regulatory directives.”

Good to know, eh, when your bags go missing. All attention must be on passenger and crew safety.



* * * * * * *



Jule Asterisk of Slave Lake and Peter Nygaard of Joussard are candidates competing for the Green Party nomination in this federal riding of Peace River Westlock. An election is coming this fall.

Arnold Viersen is the Progressive Conservative candidate and is the present sitting Member of Parliament. Once in awhile we get a news release from him about all the wonderful things the Conservatives will do. Plus all the wonderful things Arnold is doing.

Last week, the coffee shop talk was a bit about Pat Rehn, the newly-elected Alberta MLA who replaced Danielle Lariveee. Rehn is turning into a blurry photocopy of Viersen. They are both there, but you can’t really see what they are up to. Something like that, anyway.

We might see both at the Elks Pro Rodeo!



* * * * * * *



Speaking of “not really there,” quite a few of last week’s South Peace News copies had a bunch of white pages in them. “White” as in “nothing printed on them.

A call to the printer brought forth the news the head pressman is colour blind. He thought he was filling that part of the press with black ink. But it was white. On second thought, the person at the other end said, “Oops. We didn’t pay our ink bill.”

We actually don’t know what happened. But we’re sorry some of you missed out on our fine reporting of our wonderful town. You can read the news online at southpeacenews.com.

Our apologies.

The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society said farewell to long-time volunteer Bill Bernard at an appreciation and awards dinner at St. Mark’s Anglican Church June 19. Bernard is moving in August to New Brunswick. He was given a cake, which he quickly shared with everyone attending. Note the empty tray!