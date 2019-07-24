The Page – July 24, 2019

Algae blooms appear everywhere there is water.

Warm summer weather brings it on. A nice swim in a lake, dugout or creek, the warmer the weather the better as summer goes on.

As it happens, so too does plant life enjoy the warm weather. Alas, there are man-made happenings that plants love. In particular, excess fertilizers from crops finds its way into streams and then lakes, and then oceans. Also, nutrients from sewage, whether that be human or other animal life.

To be fair, there are many natural causes of algae blooms too.

Our northern lakes haven’t been seeing the algae blooms we used to see in past summers. There may be several reasons. Among those reasons are perhaps fewer animals, like cattle, living right near water flows. Plus an increase in the understanding how important riparian areas [the area along water flows] are. Plus more careful use of fertilizers. Why pour so much on fields when a whole bunch just washes away? That’s money gone down the creek, so to speak.

That isn’t so much the case with so many areas further south and east, from Canada into the United States. Apparently, there are now record algae blooms happening in many places.

The problem isn’t when algae is alive. It’s when the plants die, decompose and release toxic gas. In France last week, a plant called “sea lettuce” has bloomed, and died in a major outbreak. This plant bloom is believed to be caused by agriculture and disposal of waste water. Two people have died from being in the affected water. One was a 70-year old man swimming in the affected water. The other was an 18-year old oyster farmer. Both may have been affected by gas.

According to news reports, the rotting plants release hydrogen sulphide gas – a rotten egg smell that also comes from what is called “sour gas” wells in parts of the oilpatch. It’s poisonous.

In France, people don’t want to talk about the impacts. It’s bad for business. Most years, dead algae washes ashore. In tourist areas, the algae is cleaned up from beaches every morning. This year, people can’t keep up with collecting the algae.

In the state of Mississippi, 21 beaches were reported closed a few weeks ago due to algae. All in all, just more reasons to love and appreciate our northern climate.



* * * * * * *



It’s easy to notice Democrat politicians in America wanting to turn poor people into middle-class people. They hope to do so by giving them free education, free health care, free training, free homes, and mostly, free money.

Of course, all that “free” money they have to get from other people. Mostly middle-class people who worked hard to get there. In the end, all that will happen is poor people will still mostly be poor, and middle-class people will then also be mostly poor, too. It’s hard to figure out how all this shuffling around of money is going to benefit everybody. But it’s supposed to.

And so we wonder if the Canadian federal Liberals or NDP are really going to win elections this fall. We want to know if we are “poor” enough to get some of that money they both will be promising to hand out.



* * * * * * *



You may have heard the news the STD known as syphilis is making a big comeback.

According to Alberta’s chief medical officer, the disease has reached levels not seen since 1948.

Actually, numbers are up all around the world, but northern Alberta is identified as being one particular hotspot for all types of sexually transmitted diseases. One reason is believed to be far less fear these days of getting HIV.

Although syphilis is often not reported, numbers for last year show almost five times as many cases as in 2017. In our local area, that would mean maybe five cases of syphilis.

Not too much to get excited about. But remember those numbers mean there was just one case in this region 2017. Which is probably way too low. And even using those low numbers, and that rate of growth, there are now 25 people zipping around [or unzipped, depending on your point of view] carrying the disease.

Next year, perhaps 125? As they say, be careful out there.