The Page – July 17, 2019

Sure there’s criticism of today’s young people.

Everybody has a story about how we all would lose a war if we had to fight one. Or how hard it is to tear youth away from their phones. Heck, most days you can name 10 adults who can’t stand to actually do some work without checking their phone every five minutes!

But we have to put a plug in for a 19-year-old fellow named Riley Cox. Riley has sort of a clean-up, lawn mowing, little handyman sort of business operating this summer in High Prairie.

He started out with one other fellow helping him. Now he’s up to four. All are hoping to earn a few dollars over the summer and maybe even longer.

Here’s a Tip of The Page Hat for the whole crew for showing some initiative and what we used to call “get-to-it-idness.”

Need a hot water tank hauled to the dump? Need some shrubs or small trees moved? Give him a call. He has his own vehicle and tools. Call [587] 727-0851.



* * * * * * *



Here it is mid-July and it’s still raining!

We don’t know if this has anything to do with a mini-El Nino event or not, but according to one weather observer in the States, that is indeed what this year has delivered to us. The same weather person says the small hurricane that formed over the past weekend is dumping a lot of water on already strained river systems there.

According to news reports, the Mississippi River around New Orleans is already running 16 feet above normal levels. Levees and dikes in the region max out around 20 to 22 feet high.

The weather observer also says he doesn’t know if the El Nino has anything to do with that. But he thought he would throw it in anyway.

Gosh, a weather person who says he doesn’t know why the weather is happening even as it is happening. That’s sort of refreshing, isn’t it?



* * * * * * *



“Schools are so great, kids must be forced to attend them. Unions are so so great, workers must be forced to join them. Politicians are so great, people must be forced to pay taxes to support them.” – Richard Needham



* * * * * * *



Remember our item a few weeks ago on Haskap berries?

We reported on these berries as growing right across Canada, particularly in wetland areas. The University of Saskatchewan at Saskatoon is apparently breeding new varieties of these berries, hoping to make them as popular as Saskatoon berries, and maybe as much in demand as blueberries and raspberries.

Well, guess what. Linda Cox informs us the berries are better known than we thought. In fact, there is a winery in Grande Prairie making wine from the berries. And jams and stuff!

Next time you are thinking how proud you are of your Saskatoon bushes, think if you have some soggy ground around you can grown these Haskaps.



* * * * * * *



You may or may not have heard that fireworks at this year’s Elks Pro Rodeo, coming at the end of July, are no more.

Over the past years, the evening fireworks show has gone from two nights to one. Now they are gone.

The problem is a slow economy and high cost. Somewhere around $10,000 or so for one night. Without sponsors, this was just too much for the club to carry by itself.



* * * * * * *



We keep hearing how Liberal and NDP politicians want to take money from the rich and give it to the poor. Most women, even if they are involved in politics, are much more sensible than that.

They think it should be given to themselves.



* * * * * * *



Have a great week!