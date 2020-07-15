The Page – July 15, 2020

Whatever disease or infection that has taken hold in our neighbouring country to the south, we sure hope it doesn’t catch on here in Canada.

Across our great big country, we have our tussles between Conservatives and Liberals and sometimes NDP. Same right here in Alberta. Sort of endless comment back and forth between UCP and NDP and Liberals.

In America, it’s almost entirely arguments between Democrats and Republicans. In Canada, this would be the equivalent of Liberals [Democrats] and Conservatives. The big difference is, the divisions are everywhere. State governments. City governments. Town governments. Even many judges and sheriffs are all elected along those two party lines of Democrats and Republicans.

The result, it seems, is anything Donald Trump [a Republican] says or does, is fair game as far as Democrats everywhere are concerned. So Trump is doing good creating jobs? If you are Democrat, you say to youself, “Well, we just can’t have that, can we?”

So a judge in Minnesota rules an entire pipeline has to be shut down and emptied while things are studied. All over one anchor holding up a piece of pipe, and the anchor shifted.

Yup! Turn off the tap on $20 million of oil per day, all because the party line is “Trump is bad.” It just goes on and on.

Please Lord, never let that happen here. Although judging from CBC and CTV and even Global, there is a definite drift in that direction.



* * * * * * *



More on the same subject, we might be getting brainwashed over schools opening this fall. The controversies in the States are building. Should schools stay closed? Or should schools reopen?

President Trump wants schools to open. So do most Republicans. So of course, a Democrat run media and such states and school systems controlled by Democrats are against opening.

As reported in this newspaper last week, slightly under 60 per cent of Peace River School Division parents and students say they are comfortable with schools opening and in fact, 91 per cent are “very comfortable” or “somewhat comfortable.”

Those numbers could easily change if our own Canadian media follows the lead of American media, which loves Democrats and hate Trump. Our Canadian media spends much time repeating content from the States.

And what does the media down south say? If Trump wants schools to open, then the media has to tell everybody “Stay home!”

Sure. So parents can’t work. Students can’t learn. And we go broke and grow up stupid.



* * * * * * *



“Where all think alike, no one thinks very much.” – Walter Lipp- man



* * * * * * *



“Whatever you are working hard at right now, try to enjoy it. In a few years, you will be looking back at this as complete and utter stupidity.” – Richard Needham”



* * * * * * *



Is the weather out there part of “climate change?”

We hope not. Otherwise, we will soon be moving to higher ground, trading in the sneakers for muck boots, going everywhere with rain gear in the back of the trunk, and planting rice in the garden.

Doesn’t seem right at all, does it?



* * * * * * *



Those dumb goobers throwing rocks at the speed sign in High Prairie by the Heritage Manor don’t know what they are missing.

A few months ago, we had a “QuirkNews” item on our very own southpeacenews.com website with all kinds of bicyclists, sprinters, joggers, and skateboarders checking out their speeds using the sign.

We have never thought of using such signs as some kind of exercise or fun marker, and we don’t know if they can measure as low as our own feeble 1.5 km/hr, but now, we will never know. Until the sign gets fixed, anyway!

By the way, those rocks thrown at the sign? We’re wondering if it was somebody trying to check out the speed of their throw. Signs like this in quiet residential areas should have a screen on them to keep them safe from damage. Just saying.

And some cameras!

So are these signs as good as radar guns checking a fastball speed?



* * * * * * *



“That guy is full of more crap than a constipated elephant.” – Grandpa Jonesy



* * * * * * *



Have a great week, everyone!