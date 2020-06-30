The Page – July 1, 2020

The May long weekend long past is traditionally the start of summer in northern Alberta country.

These days, of course, with so many people getting into the “cottage country” experience summer for many starts weeks earlier. Trimming bushes. Cleaning up fallen trees. Bringing in firewood. Chasing the mice and spiders out of the camper. All that sort of thing.

Well, this year there sure wasn’t much of that. A few hardy folks were out in campgrounds and resort areas, doing the usual “getting ready for summer” thing. But nowhere near what we usually see.

Long weekend this week? Looks like lots more people are going to be out and about doing the normal summer stuff.

Welcome back, y’all!



* * * * * * *



It isn’t quite the normal Canada Day holiday that’s for sure. Anyway, we are confident there will be fireworks. We are sure there will fun and frolics and hamburgers, hotdogs and steaks sizzling.

But so many of the usual events were all cancelled it seems kind of a mishmash of what to do. Napping is not really an option, is it?



* * * * * * *



For those not so inclined, there are always things to do inside and outside around the domicile. Maybe just mowing the grass or weeding the garden. Maybe just walking the dog.

It looks like people are finally getting out more and more. Because, there just was not the enthusiasm we usually see at what most of us call the beginning of summer back in early May. Now, it’s looking a whole bunch more like life is normal.

We aren’t there yet. We have lost loved ones, and loved ones are still sick. But we are getting through this.



* * * * * * *



Are things getting back to normal? Heck no. There is still the whole idea of physical distancing.

Experts are still warning to keep the distance. For those counting, people are getting closer and closer. Have you noticed that? Sneaky, aren’t they? Yes! Yes they are!



* * * * * * *



Opinions are divided about tearing down statues. Some people claim many are offensive in some manner. Others say they are history and should stay. Still others say they are art of their times. If they are going to be removed, at least put them in storage for a museum some day.

Actually, that’s what has happened to quite a few of them the last few years. Others, as reported in the news, have been tossed in rivers. There, they will no doubt be “discovered” years from now by treasure hunters.

We have to ask a few questions though. First, why aren’t we having a vote on what to do with anything somebody finds objectionable? Are protests and boycotts really the way to move forward in a responsible manner?

Second question, how come we are tearing down these things in practically broad daylight? Shouldn’t we wait for something like November or even December, when the days are short and the nights are long? Wouldn’t those be better nights [although uncomfortable for sure] to do these deeds? Just saying, you know.

But one might say, “We are on the side of ‘right’ so it doesn’t matter!”

OK! Then don’t wear masks. And how about posing for some group photos in the act? Please.



* * * * * * *



Baseball star Mickey Mantle said, “I hated to bat against Don Drysdale. After he hit you, he would come around, look at the bruise on your arm and say, ‘Do you want me to sign it?’”



* * * * * * *



“I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph.” – Shirley Temple

Alberta gasoline prices as of Friday just past

Community Price

Mayerthorpe 84.9

Edmonton 90.9

Grande Prairie 92.8

Lloydminster 92.9

Calgary 95.9

Peace River 95.9

Red Deer 97.9

McLennan 98.7

Canmore 99.9

Whitecourt 99.9

Banff 102.9

High Prairie 103.9

Nampa 104.9

Jasper 114.9

Average 98.11

Our thanks to all the folks who report these numbers to GasBuddy/ Alberta Gas Prices, whom we also thank.