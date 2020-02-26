The Page – February 26, 2020

You don’t have to be a senior citizen to get a chuckle from this.

In the days before Jay Leno, David Letterman, Trevor Noah, Bill Maher and Conan O’Brien, there was Johnny Carson. At the time, he was the king of late night talk shows. [Just as an aside, does Canada even have a late night talk show?]

Anyway, to set the stage on this, it should be said that Americans, where all the above shows come from, are very sensitive about money. In fact, they consider anything to do with “money” as being even more out-of-bounds than questions about faith or politics.

So getting back to Carson, he had a favourite question he would ask of many, many guests. This came after yakking about everything for their latest book, or sports achievement, or movie, or whatever they themselves were on the show for. The question was, “So, how much money do you make?”

Most guests pretended to be shocked. Most were probably warned ahead of time. Most just grinned and ignored the question. Some were very insulted. Some fired back with “None of your business buster.” A few actually might have walked off the set.

This comes to mind when we asked a fellow recently, “So where do you get your news?” Not the local news, which we assume comes from this newspaper, local radio, and local internet. We mean, where do you get your national and international news?

Now, no offence to the fellow, but we think his answer was a political statement all by itself. If he really wanted to impress us with his worldly knowledge, he could have said BBC. Or Al Jazeera. Or PBS. All have TV feeds.

In fact, many people say Al Jazeera, the Middle East news group, is more fair in reporting than almost all western media. Then there are MSNBC or CNN. Those two are said to be cesspools of liberal left-wing anti-Donald Trump bias and hysteria.

And Canadian media? Same thing. CBC is slanted heavy left. CTV not so much but the bias in favour of Trudeau, and against Trump, is there. Global is much the same as CTV. A problem with all three is they draw heavily from American feeds, mainly Associated Press. AP is itself a bastion of deep left-wing activists.

So this is a long story. Even in Canada, people aren’t going to tell you how much they earn. But at least, they aren’t likely to pull a gun on you. Politics, religion, and now, news sources are heading towards off limits.

What we watch says too much about us. Maybe that’s why so many talk about the weather!



Last week APTN showed the first instalment of its new TV drama, Tribal.

Many people watched Blackstone, on the same network and from some of the same people doing Tribal. Blackstone was a great show. Like Blackstone, Tribal is shot in and around Calgary. It’s a show about a local Tribal Police force serving four area First Nations. The force works with “metro” city cops and the RCMP.

It’s too early to tell if Tribal will live up to expectations, since Blackstone was such a good show. But if the first instalment is any indication, it could be a winner.



As of this writing on Friday, Feb. 21, the news about the “Buffalo Declaration” had 3,500 comments on the CBC website carrying the story. That’s impressive, for sure!

The comments go hand-in-hand with our opening item above. Almost all the comments are against the four Members of Parliament running the Declaration, which includes our own Arnold Viersen for Peace River-Westlock.

Of course, not only is Arnold and his cohorts in for slagging on the CBC website. Alberta gets its fair share, too.

The Declaration is a 13-page notice calling for “immediate action” from the federal government or else residents of Alberta will seek separation from Canada.

“We set before you the inequities our people face and concrete ideas to rectify them,” the document says.

“Immediate action must be taken because we are hearing from many people in our province that they will be equal or they will seek independence.”

Demands are necessary, the document says, because Alberta is “physically and structurally isolated from economic and political power structures.”

“Eastern Canada functionally treats Alberta as a colony, rather than an equal partner,” the document says.

One observer says the declaration is a strong statement: “They talk about repealing any law Alberta doesn’t like. So it would be independence, in all but name.”

For the whole document, and current info, see our websites at smokyriverexpress.com and southpeacenews.com.