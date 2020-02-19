The Page – February 19, 2020

Meghan and Harry got an invitation.

The singer Madonna, according to news from a few places, told the no-more Royal couple, “Come to New York. I have an apartment there. New York is way more exciting than Canada.”

OK. So we here in northern Alberta don’t have a local Skip the Dishes. Or an Uber [right?]. But the air is clean. We can walk down the street and not worry about getting in gang crossfires. There are lots of good things here in the Thule bushes.

And may we point out, lots of celebrities have ranches and cabins in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and other places. Very similar country to Alberta.

So Meghan and Harry can relax. Then take a speaking gig in Chicago or Toronto or Kansas City. Then come back to where real people live real lives.

Madonna, keep your smog, crime, dirty streets, high living costs and yes, keep those snobs like yourself.

Pffft!



* * * * * * *



Everything is cheaper in China. That’s why iPhones are made there. Socket sets. Solar panels. So many car parts. Even most of North America’s drugs, both legal and illegal, according to some reports.

Many people have been saying for years this isn’t a good idea. But, people want cheap stuff. They don’t care if their neighbour working at the barbecue factory, or the car plant, is put out of work. Not as long as they themselves still have a job and can buy a big screen TV cheap. Oh, well!

Now there seems to be a slight problem. Even if good old Western science and technology can come up with a vaccine or a cure for the Covid [coronavirus] virus, apparently almost all of the drug making equipment is in, yup, China. Houston, we might have a problem!

Heck, after watching the Bourne Supremacy movie, we thought the drug making gear was all in the Philippines. Heck, we understand meth labs in Alabama don’t even get on the radar anymore since so much is made in China. So much for what we know.

Anyway, this pretty well sums up the stupidity of having so much stuff made far, far away. People are even saying Mexico is not a good idea. Not when all the engineering and know-how gets shipped away too.

Given enough time, all we local people will be doing is growing crops, raising beef, chopping trees and drilling wells.



* * * * * * *



That’s assuming of course, we aren’t all wiped out by some kind of super bug disease. This coronavirus Covid worries a few people. The rest of us? Well, looks like we have an abiding faith things will all work out.

Personally, we have found the Covid news kind of refreshing. Instead of “hair on fire” news from the States about the latest Donald Trump twitterfests and impeachment rantings, it is almost “hair on fire” news from China. We get the impression TV news desks around the world are salivating, waiting anxiously for the next crop of numbers about how many infections and how many deaths happened and what the grand totals now are.

Nobody has time tell us much about how illegal rail and road blockades are hurting the country.



* * * * * * *



Are local stores going to ramp up their powdered milk and powdered egg inventory? We understand dried beans might be a good item to stash away. Canned food? Only if you can guarantee you can keep the cans from freezing.

We are keeping an eye on the survival websites. Because you know, there isn’t really much else to do in the middle of winter once the cross-country skiing, ice fishing and sledding are all done. Might as well go count how many bags of rice and beans we got, and did the mice get into them?

Reading crime books and such isn’t a good idea. Got to save those for entertainment. The library will probably be cleaned out. Gosh, so many details, details, details. Sort of like slow motion World War Z.



* * * * * * *



Of course, you have noticed days are getting longer and nights are shorter. The actual count, according to our calculations, is days are longer by 2:44.00 minutes or thereabouts.

Wow! Doesn’t seem like the longer days added up to that much since Dec. 21, but that is our numbers anyway.

The bad news is, just 17 weeks and it starts going the other way. Shorter days and longer nights.



* * * * * * *



“Lots of people know some of the ‘tricks of the trade’. There aren’t really that many people who actually know the whole trade.” – Richard Needham.