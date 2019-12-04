The Page – December 4, 2019

It was a really long trip. And probably pretty pricey. The good news is, it didn’t cost High Prairie taxpayers a single dime.

Anyway, former High Prairie mayor Linda Cox, along with [no relation] fellow traveler Sharon Cox, also of High Prairie, returned last week from a month-long dream vacation to India, Nepal and Italy.

How was it? Well, the words of most of our local not-quite-so-jet setting politicians who love traveling for the benefit of taxpapayers, both say, “Great trip. Learned a lot.”



It’s always good to see politicians looking out for us. There is one topic that frankly, is in a lot of news stories. But we do not recall any politician ever asking us what we thought. This is of course, global warming. Or, as it latest version of the subject, climate change.

Maybe we missed out here. So we put it to you, our dear readers. What do you think of the so-called 1.5 degrees of warming we are supposed to be facing? Are you really worried about the Arctic Ocean being ice-free much of the summer? Do you think it’s bad the permafrost zone is moving northward?

Let’s put this another way. Would you prefer our winter temperatures went back to the frigid months of sub-zero from decades ago? Perhaps centuries ago? Do you want a shorter growing season? Do you care if sea levels went down everywhere?



We heard Amazon is going to hire 1,000 people to work at their bigger office in Vancouver. Computer folks mostly, but probably janitors and cleaners and snack preppers, too.

We’re thinking of applying. Not that we really want to leave the Peace Country. We just want to see if the company would give us a job. Heck, maybe they would hire us to work in Edmonton. We got the idea of applying when watching cable news TV. Amazon ads for job-seekers are everywhere.



“There’s always free cheese in a mousetrap.” – Unknown



“A good scare is worth much more to a man than good advice.” – Ed Howe



“If environmentalists had been with us a century ago, the Canadian Pacific Railway would now be approaching Thunder Bay. Meanwhile, there are two reasons for a Canadian knowing little or nothing about this country’s history and geography: (1) that he wasn’t born and brought up here and (2) that he was.” – Richard Needham



High Prairie Beautification is looking for volunteers to help with putting up their annual Christmas Card boards.

The boards listed greetings from local families and businesses. To get your name on the board cost a whole $10. Proceeds went to Beautification.

According to Beautification chair Chris Clegg, he isn’t sure if the group will be doing it this year.

“It’s not a lot of work, but it does take some time to get organized and put up the names.”

We suggested “volunteering” some of the usual suspects who seem to always find time to hang out for early morning, mid-morning, and mid-afternoon coffee. No idea how far that great idea will go!

In the meantime, this newspaper is offering free space for Christmas greetings. If you are in any place that gets this paper, send us an e-mail with your own family name and greetings. You can check out what the greetings look like at southpeacenews.com or smokyriverexpress.com. Any names submitted will go on both websites. It’s free.

If Beautification does put up their greeting board, you can donate to their works at the southpeacenews.com website, through Paypal. It’s $10 there, plus about 60 cents PayPal processing fee.

Merry Christmas and Season’s Greetings to everybody!

South Peace News has moved its office just to the south. Along with the move came two recently adopted kittens. One apparently likes one of the stuffed animals and made himself at home.