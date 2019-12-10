The Page – December 11, 2019

Ah yes, it is Christmas time!

Every week, it gets a little bit busier. And every week, after visiting a few “friendly out-of-town stores,” one has to wonder what the hostile ones are like.



You got to love Premier Jason Kenney’s answer to rural crime.

Tell the RCMP to hire another 300 cops, to go along with the 1,600 already in Alberta. That will sure fix those bad guys.

Oh, and by the way, we in Edmonton are a little bit strapped for money right now. But that’s OK, Ottawa and all the small towns, M.D.s and counties will pay for all these new bodies.

To help them out, we will phase this all in over the next five years. You can almost hear Kenney and his MLA minions: “Aren’t we all just the greatest for helping fix rural crime?”

We only have one question: If 300 new cops are so good, why not make it a 1,000? Why is 300 some kind of magic number?

Just kidding! We are told this number was decided after many town hall meetings between the public and provincial politicians and reps. Then there were many back room talks. That’s where it was calculated how much the traffic would bear.

In other words, how much taxpayers would stomach when they got the bill. So you know, this is a carefully crafted policy move. Sort of intended to remove as much wool from the sheep without it bleating too much.

And still get sort of a job, improving safety and response times, done. Don’t forget, there will also be a whole bunch of Fish and Wildlife officers “re-purposed” from their normal tasks to fill in some gaps, too.

And let’s also not forget, it is entirely possible only certain parts of Alberta will get the new cops. Which is supposed to mean, only those places will be paying for them. Or is that correct? The news releases on all this are kind of vague, and mention new meetings and decisions to be made.

Which really means, hold your wallets and purses tight.



As mentioned in this week’s editorial, maybe there will be some changes in the court system, too. We especially like the coffee shop suggestion that anybody caught with stolen property, or skinned knuckles from bashing a relative, automatically gets locked up.

For as long as it takes. As long as it takes what? As long as it takes for somebody to come along and say, “Hey, when is that guy or girl going to go to trial. You know you can’t leave them in jail forever without a trial.”

Actually, that’s what they do in China. No charges and no trials. But this is Canada. So maybe there will be a trial in six months. Maybe a year. Maybe two. When finally the social justice warriors all hoot and holler about “fairness” and “rights” and make a bunch of noise.

Then the powers that say, “Oh, sorry ‘bout that. Here. Fill out these forms and we will get around to letting them out.”

Now before you get in a tizzy, consider this. We didn’t say this was a great idea. We just said we like the coffee shop suggestion. Anyway, the real idea here is criminals should never have more rights than victims. If you don’t agree, or have your own idea, comment on this at southpeacenews.com.



Can you imagine driving through the Falher area during spring seeding and seeing all the farm equipment out in the fields – all driven by robots?

And after the crops are all in, the robots move on over to restaurants in Peace River, Valleyview and High Prairie where they start cooking up breakfasts and lunches. Or maybe they pump gas. Or stock shelves. Or answer the phone at the M.D. office?

We’re just trying to figure out what the heck do you do when your community has just about one robot for every 10 people. That’s Singapore.

According to a Bank of America report, Singapore has 831 robots for every 10,000 people. That’s not quite one in 10. Wow!

Singapore has the most robots. Next is Korea [760], Germany [337], Japan [327], and Sweden [240]. The United States has 217 and Canada sneaks in with 190 per 10,000. We wonder where all these bots are at.

And it isn’t Roombas. These are all so-called “industrial robots.” Yup. Usually big things that run around in factories carrying stuff. Or have claws that grab. Or welders that stick things together.

Now, if somebody would make one that picked up street litter.



“Education makes a big difference. Without it, you might end up digging ditches. With it, you might end up sweeping sidewalks.” – Richard Needham