The Page – August 7, 2019

We’re not sure what to make of this whole “BC teens head to bush to hide” story.

We’re talking about the two alleged “killers” who started in BC, and made it across northern Alberta [probably driving right through High Prairie and Slave Lake] through Meadow Lake, Sask. all the way to the small town of Gillam, Man.

The story from Gillam [population 1,600] and the nearby First Nations community of Fox Lake says, “This is a small town. Everybody knows everybody. These guys would stick out.”

Now, is that true? We don’t think so. These days, people often don’t know their next door neighbours, or the family down the street, or four or five houses over might be. People work shifts, or don’t work, or go to work at so many different hours one hardly sees anybody coming or going.

Plus, there are lots of friends and relatives coming and going all the time, all with different vehicles at all those houses. Sheesh!

Now, it’s true there could be the “neighbourhood watch” lady or guy keeping an eye on things. But there sure aren’t as many as there used to be. In fact, come to think of it, we don’t really know any. Nobody sitting on the front step watching kids and people. Nobody sitting in the living room window running a sewing machine. Nobody with one eye glued to the TV, and one eye on the street.

So those people all saying, “Everybody knows everybody,” strictly speaking, isn’t all that true for any community maybe more than 250 or so people. High Prairie or Peace River? Forget about it!

Now, there is one thing about these two youngsters – they are each 6’ 4” tall. That’s 193 centimetres. For sure, a couple of slim young dudes walking around together, this tall, are going to attract attention just about anywhere. Definitely in smaller towns. Not so much in cities like Edmonton or even Grande Prairie.

If they lay low, do not go out in public together, and best of all, have a shorter accomplice or two, they might have a chance to stay free almost anyplace.

But really, what kind of life is that? Cooped up in an apartment or basement suite. No way to really make money to pay for anything. Maybe counting on someone to bring home the groceries and maybe pay the rent. It all doesn’t sound very workable in the long term.

Or, maybe these fellows really are the “survivalists” they fancy themselves to be. Maybe they really are determined to make it in the bush, live the wild life, living off the land. Somehow, this makes a whole lot more sense for someone 40 years old or more who has lived a lot of life and now just wants to get away from it all.

Eighteen or 19 years old building a cabin and living off the grid? Totally? Something is really screwy here we be thinking.



It’s turning into another wet summer, similar to last year. Our long range forecasters say a couple days of sunshine, followed by a day or two of showers, then a couple more days of sun or cloud, then showers again. All the way into September!

Thankfully, weather forecasters are known to be wrong once in awhile. Right?