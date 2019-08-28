The Page – August 28, 2019

Last week’s news story in this newspaper on the senior’s bus service operated by the High Prairie Golden Age Club got us thinking.

Obviously, thinking can be a dangerous thing. We were told that many, many times by many people over the years. Sometimes half-jokingly. Sometimes half-seriously, You yourself probably got the same story at some time.

Anyway, here we are reading the news story. It says 150 seniors use the bus every month. Four of those users are from Big Lakes County. That’s curious. Why only four?

Are Big Lakes County folks so independent they don’t need the bus? Which seems to mean living in the County is healthier and keeps you fit and able to drive, as opposed to living in a town.

Or does it mean that many of the “town people” that use the bus actually moved into High Prairie from the County. So even if they paid taxes for years and years (some might still pay taxes if they still own land in the County) they aren’t counted as “County people” by the bus folks.

Perhaps County seniors that might use the bus just don’t feel like getting the bus to come get them? So despite the fact Big Lakes County stretches all the way to Swan Hills and Kinuso, the four users from the County all live within 25 kilometres of High Prairie. Potential users further away don’t want to impose on the bus service? Would further away seniors use the bus if it was a more fun and comfortable ride? Do seniors further away not like the ride much, except when it is heading off to some other town for a trip or shopping?

Anyway, we’re sure there are more questions.

As it happens, 450 people signed a petition wanting the County to kick in more money to help operate the bus.

Last year, Big Lakes County cut funding for the bus from $10,000 per year to $5,000. The Town of High Prairie contributes $12,500 per year.

On the same topic, this is the same council that spends about $250,000 per year on itself for meeting fees, trips to places like Quebec City, a retirement pension for councillors, and generous expense accounts.

This is also the same council that grudgingly gave the local Zirka dancers club a measly $150.00.

Gotta be responsible you know.

Canada is the world’s biggest producer and exporter of canola. China is Canada’s biggest customer for Canola. So, it happened Canada arrested a Chinese business executive at the request of the United States. China retaliated by claiming Canada’s canola is infested with pests and animal droppings. So they banned the crop from being imported into China.

Fortunately, crop- scorching drought in Europe has provided Canadian canola farmers an alternate market. This market was already there, but this year should see record sales. The price is down, but hey, sales are sales.

Drought and pest attacks in Europe mean the lowest canola crop there in thirteen years. Canola there is used for making bio-diesel. Canada competes with local crops, and crops from the Black Sea region and Australia. Bio diesel? Gee, people are starving in Africa, as they say.

Oh the poor child! Oh the humanity of it all!

After getting her phone taken away by her mother, a 15-year-old Twitter user used her wifi-connected refrigerator to fire off one last tweet to her followers.

It all started when the young lady was distracted watching YouTube while boiling rice.

The stove “burst into flames” according to the lady, who calls herself “Dorothy.” Yah, that’s a little bit distracted, we would say.

So, not having a phone, Dorothy sent some tweets using a Nintendo game console that had an Internet connection. When Mom discovered that, she took that away too. By now, Dorothy was having major withdrawal symptoms. Oh my gosh, what to do?

Driven to the edge of a major breakdown, Dorothy remembered Mom used their smart fridge to get recipes off the Internet. Ah ha! Back in business, Dorothy tweeted from the fridge.

As they say, “Necessity is the Mother of all inventions.”

“Four people were sent on an identical mission. One couldn’t make it because his car broke down. One couldn’t make it because he became ill. One couldn’t make it because he was held up and robbed. The fourth returned and said, “Mission accomplished!” Later on, it became known her car had broke down, she had become ill, and she too was held up and robbed” – Richard Needham