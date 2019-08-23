The Page – August 21, 2019

“I can’t understand it,” said the fellow. “I eat like a bird and I still gained 10 pounds.” Yessir. Like a vulture stuffing itself with huge chunks of road killed moose and deer.

American presidential hopeful Joe Biden is planning on running against president Donald Trump next year in their elections. Last week at a rally, he shouted to the crowd, “We choose truth over facts!” Hmm. You gonna give this guy the nuclear button?

We are kind of sensitive to these things.

So, here comes an announcement the graduation ceremonies for Northern Lakes College will be in Slave Lake next month.

The ceremonies were planned to rotate between Slave Lake and High Prairie. Two years ago, the ceremonies were held in High Prairie. Last year, Slave Lake. This year, celebrations planned for the Sports Palace in High Prairie were cancelled because so many north lakes communities were impacted by forest fires. So it was decided to re-schedule the ceremonies.

But, according to news from the College, there is no place available in High Prairie for the services on the days they picked in September, so it was moved to Slave Lake.

Next year, celebrations will be held in Peace River and after that, will rotate between Peace River, High Prairie and Slave Lake. High Prairie is slated for 2021. Unless, we presume, something happens to muck that one up too.

MLA Pat Rehn now has office hours set in High Prairie.

Next scheduled open dates are Friday, August 23 from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon. After that its Tuesday September 10 and Friday September 13 the same week.

We have a full list of his dates at highprairie.com on the Events Calendar, or go to southpeacenews.com and click on the banner there that says Events Calendar. We have dates there all the way to December 20.

We have no idea if Pat will be there in person. You can phone ahead to 825-219-1000 and get details.

Speaking of stuff on our website, we are happy to report weekly visits to our site at southpeacenews.com averaged 10,535 per week since the beginning of 2019. We have to thank all of our readers here in print, and those who come to our web site, to get the best news and reporting these days, in a big chunk of the Peace River country. Thank you very much.

Last week we took the opportunity to support and thank our local and regional policing services for the good work they are doing.

Honestly, we can’t imagine the crap attitude police in the United States are being treated to. Almost all of that crap attitude is a direct result of apathetic, and actually almost hostile attitudes towards law enforcement by certain local governments across so many major cities in America.

Last week’s shooting of six police during an attempted drug arrest in Philadelphia is a case in point. “Citizens,” and we use the word tongue-in-cheek because these sure weren’t real citizens, were heckling and throwing objects and taunting the police during an hours long stand-off. During which, a gunman with a long criminal record, holed up in a house was shooting at the police during the whole time.

Anyway, the rabble rousers got a lot of TV time. But as was also reported by a few outlets, less than two per cent, that’s two out of every hundred people watching the whole thing unfold in their neighbourhood, were actually “bad guys” themselves heckling the cops. Maroons, as they say.

We’re proud of our protective services locally. If you are too, come out and visit with the local RCMP Staff Sargent Warren Wright and his team on Thursday, September 12 at the High Prairie council chambers from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. Bring your questions.

Coming up in just two weeks is the big Golden Walleye Classic, set to unfold at Shaw’s Point Resort on Lesser Slave Lake.

Taking place on the Labour Day long weekend, over $200,000 in cash prizes are available in a full-boat field of 100 boats. Whew! That’s a lot of money for a couple days fun on the lake. Of course, sometimes it isn’t all fun, if the weather doesn’t co-operate.

But as one die hard angler said one year, in the middle of howling winds, rain, sleet and big waves. “Heh, heh. This is great walleye weather! And the best thing is, it blows a lot of the competition right off the lake!”

Well, we’re already seeing tournament anglers showing up here and there in the usual “hot spots” on the lake. This year, the way summer has been with so much rain, it’s going to be sunshine, fair breezes, great fishing and good times. Right?