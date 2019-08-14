The Page – August 14, 2019

There are always people who think work takes up too much time. They want a shorter work week. More holidays. More days off for any reason at all.

But you must have noticed, keep giving people loads of work to do, and they get it done. But week after week, keep giving them barely enough work to last the week, and after awhile more often than not, they won’t even get that done.

We would like to think reports of petty crime and theft are low compared to what other parts of Alberta are talking about, but one never knows.

We’re talking specifically about the area around St. Paul, Alberta. There, businesses felt problems were so bad they actually hired a private security company to cruise around at night, keeping an eye on things.

Now, before you get upset about crime, consider RCMP stats for this year show overall crime in rural Alberta is actually down.

It’s down by only 6.8 per cent, but still down, this year compared to last year. These are statistics regarding Break and Enters (-4 per cent), Motor Vehicle Thefts (-5 per cent), Thefts Over and Under $5,000 (-6 per cent), and Stolen Goods Possession (-15 per cent).

Keep in mind, this is out of about 60,000 to 70,000 incidents per year.

Meanwhile, in St. Paul, according to CBC news, the Town of St. Paul is extending a contract it started in March with a private company. The company was already doing security patrols for local businesses when the Town stepped in to “piggyback” on the service. They think they are seeing results so extended the service until the end of September.

The thinking seems to be there isn’t much crime in winter. Either the bad guys are holidaying someplace, or just living off the easy pickings they got during summer. Or maybe they are even in jail!

Anyway, here’s a Tip of The Page Hat to our local RCMP, Regional Police and Peace Officers for keeping an eye on things around these parts.

Here we are in most of Alberta – another rainy, soggy, drizzly summer.

The long-range forecast says July and early August weather is likely to continue all the way to mid-September. Two days of sunshine. Followed by two days of showers. Then a day of sunshine. Then another day of showers. If you are in agriculture, not much fun at all.

As of July 31, Alberta Agriculture reckoned overall crop conditions are actually slightly better than the five-year average for the Peace region. Hay crops were judged to be almost 40 per cent first cut done and 60 per cent rated as good to excellent. But, that was two weeks ago. Since then, things have slowed down.

Meanwhile, southwards, around Edmonton, the County of Lac St. Anne has declared an “agricultural state of emergency.” Flooded croplands of all kinds are common with some fields reporting 60 per cent underwater. Ugh.

Let’s hope those sunny forecasts come to pass.

On a slightly brighter note, we’ve reported here before about haskap berries.

These are a more “tarty” version of blueberries and Saskatoons. Agriculture researchers are constantly working to improve the quality of the berry. Last week, according to one caller, Sturgeon County just north of Edmonton held a special seminar for producers who might be interested in growing haskaps.

Apparently, the seminar was filled. Giving the seminar was a producer who has 60 acres of the berries growing in Sturgeon.

One interesting thing about the haskap – it’s a “wetlands” berry. Grows especially well around sloughs and creeksides. No word if one needs a boat to harvest the berries (probably not) but if all this rain keeps up, is it possible producers will be giving up wheat and canola for wild rice and haskaps? Likely not, but we’re sure some are looking into it.

“Oh it’s great these days. Everybody is counselling other people, or helping them, or educating them, or understanding them, or loving them, or relating to them, and by the way, how come fewer and fewer people seem to be actually making and producing things?” – sort of Richard Needham