The Page – April 8, 2020

News last week was the United States was heading to an unemployment rate of just over 32 per cent. That, friends, is one in three people with no job.

There is no reason to think that number could not be worse. It could also be better. Or in fact, it could be a dead-on accurate projection.

This is a disaster. In fact, it is far worse than the 23 or so per cent unemployment of the Great Depression back in the 1930s. That 23 per cent is average. In fact, there were places that had 80 per cent and 90 per cent unemployed.

History buffs and seniors might remember stories from their parents or even grandparents how bad the “Dirty Thirties” actually were. These days, most of us believe we have a much stronger economy with the ability to get us through something like that.

Let’s hope that is a good belief, and not just wishful thinking.



* * * * * * *



One item to keep in mind is, nobody really did figure out how to dig the world out of the Great Depression.

Many people believe it ended, not with the American government’s New Deal which started in 1933, but with President Franklin Roosevelt of the time getting America involved in World War II years later. Wars, it seems, are good for business!

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, even if some people think it’s a really good idea to bomb a couple of Russian or Saudi oilfields.



* * * * * * *



There is much talk how we have doomed our nation by outsourcing so much to China.

Hold on there, folks! The good news is, we don’t import oil or gas from China. We don’t import Corn Flakes, beer, flour and bread from China. We don’t import trees from China. We don’t import, ummm, gee, what else do we not import from China? Give us a minute. We will think of something I am sure.

There has to be something, right?



* * * * * * *



Speaking of all that, wise people are all saying we don’t make enough stuff in Canada. Some people say they will be checking every thing they buy. If it’s Made In China, they won’t buy it. Good luck on that one!

We already mentioned last week how Italian leather goods in northern Italy were made in factories mostly staffed by Chinese workers. Which is why the COVID-19 hit the region so fast and so hard – it was all brought there by Chinese workers returning from the homeland where they celebrated Chinese New Year.

So Chinese goods? Well heck, why don’t we have tanks and jets made there too? Not just medicines and stuff. All of this COVID stuff should mean there is great, great opportunity for North American factories in the States and Canada to build and expand. Which will mean jobs and investment and more.

Meanwhile, one wise person said years ago, “Canadian manufacturing will only bloom when our quality is as good as Switzerland. When our prices are as low as Taiwan. And when our products are snapped up by Brazilians. And that, as the saying goes, will be a frosty Friday.” – Richard Needham.

Oh c’mon sir. Let’s be positive!



* * * * * * *



In these troubling times, we extend our thoughts and prayers to all those impacted, sometimes devastatingly, by the Covid-19 virus. Please be safe, and be strong. We are with you.



* * * * * * *



Hard to believe it, but farmers will be seeding by May 1.

Hey, we have seen this show before!



* * * * * * *



Have a really great week, everyone!

Gasoline prices around Alberta

Community Price/L

Calgary 57.9

Barrhead 59.9

Valleyview 63.3

Cold Lake 63.9

Grande Prairie 64.9

Red Deer 64.9

Falher 69.0

Bonnyville 69/9

St. Paul 69.9

Lloydminster 71.9

McLennan 79.7

Peace River 79.9

Slave Lake 81.9

High Prairie 84.9

High Level 86.9

Swan Hills 99.9

Gasoline prices in Edmonton? Lowest last week was 45.9 per litre but rose to 54.9 and higher.



Remember, pump prices are mostly set by the oil companies, not the local operator. Sometimes, as in the Swan Hills price, the price information might be out of date by up to 36 hours.



Prices listed above are from GasBuddy as of Friday, April 3 at noon. As said, are all within 36 hours before that time. Our thanks to the people who send in the prices.