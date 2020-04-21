The Page – April 22, 2020

Flip a coin if you wish. Which would you rather have – a reasonably high chance of getting COVOD-19, or a much lower chance, but with a catch?

The catch being, social distancing, working from home, possibly. If no job, or just part-time, still at home. All the way until 2024. Yikes!

That’s a strong possibility according to some researchers at Harvard’s School of Public Health School in Boston.

But before you get worked up about this, it has to be said, this is just one possibility in a range of “maybe’s” these researchers cooked up.

These items impacting the range include not having a vaccine. That’s a big item. Also, not having enough critical care beds. People who get infected by not developing immunity, which means that even if they get over the infection, they can get infected again.

And of course, not even having a treatment, which teams around the world are working on now and showing good progress.

But we aren’t there yet.

All in all, there are some very depressing possibilities.



* * * * * * *



Prime Minister Trudeau said it again last week. “It isn’t happening soon.”

This is the response to constant questions when “the economy” or “normal life” or “we can all go back to work?”

As of this writing, and unless there are wonderful changes as mentioned in the item before this one, “normal” won’t be next week or the week after.

A few weeks ago, American president Donald Trump walked back his thoughts on opening up again April 15. Now it looks like May 1 is a dream. May 15? The May long weekend after that?

Trudeau also says, “It’s going to be many weeks.”



* * * * * * *



Big Lakes County councillors got flak over their decision April 8 to let private campgrounds stay open.

Although provincial government campgrounds are closed, council decided that if the private campgrounds and golf course had an acceptable “mitigation plan” the County liked, they could open this summer.

Which is of course, just about right now, or a week from now.

This is a divisive topic. It is also not limited to a black-white us-them arguments. Local people are on both sides of “stay home visitors” or “welcome, you pay taxes and are part of our community.” Same with the “Come from away” folk. “Let’s help keep those businesses open up there,” or “Let’s stay home so their hospitals don’t get overloaded, just in case.”

There are so many ways to look at all this. And in many ways, hard to believe this is all happening when we look out the window and see snow-covered fields or iced over lake country.

Big Lakes County is home to the west half of Lesser Slave Lake. There are many private campgrounds and most of them have annual leases for lots. This is for people tired hauling around their trailers and fifth-wheels and would rather park them semi-permanently. Hundreds of stalls are in some of these campgrounds like Shaw’s Point Resort and Shadow Creek. Shadow Creek is a newer camp and has the largest marina in Alberta. And of course, there are many cottages that are not in campgrounds.

A good point is coming from local people around the campgrounds. As voiced, many are retired seniors. These are among the most vulnerable in the population to the COVID virus. Suddenly, they are surrounded or impacted by all kinds of visitors from all kinds of places.

Guess what? Many of those coming to holiday are also seniors! And not in campgrounds either, they own cottages!

This same situation is already playing out right across Canada and the United States. Places like British Columbia, cottage country in northern United States, and the same in Ontario and Quebec.

There, permanent locals are pitted against visitors, many of whom are actually best of friends between the residents and “tourists.” It’s all quite a hootenanny with no easy answers in sight.

Except maybe the same old “physical distancing.” Be safe. And keep in mind, we are all in this together.