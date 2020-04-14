The Page – April 15, 2020

Somebody at Big Lakes County wasn’t thinking last week.

Or maybe they were!

The County put a post on the County Facebook page telling private campground operators to phone their office. Soon enough, this newspaper office was getting e-mails and phone calls from people wanting to know, “What the heck is this all about?”

Reeve Richard Simard didn’t know when we called. If any other councillors knew, they weren’t talking. At least not immediately.

It took another day for the County to get their act together. They fixed up the Facebook post and sent out a news release. The original post that people called about didn’t say what was going on. And the second apparently has to do with an Emergency Plan and things.

Anyway, the whole point of this news item is, we think some people should not be given the “keys to the kingdom.” In other words, just because you can put up a Facebook post, does not mean you actually should.

And once you do so make a post, you better make dang sure you know what you are posting and what could be the results. And maybe you should make dang sure the people in charge know what is happening also.

It might also be considered for any local government or group, have a policy of putting out notices and information to everybody who should be informed. Radio stations. Newspapers. The prime ministers. Well, OK. Maybe the MLA instead.



* * * * * * *



According to a couple of places that track such things, 79.1 per cent of people aged 45 and over do not use Facebook. That comes from Statista.

Not a number that Facebook wants people to know about!

And certainly, not the kind of number Facebook fans want people to know.



* * * * * * *



More to the point, this newspaper and its people always caution advertisers not to put their eggs all in one basket. In other words, there is no such thing as a “best place to advertise.” Spread it out if you can. Newspaper. Posters. Flyers. Radio. E-mail campaigns. Online. Billboards. Door signs and sandwich boards and portable signs. News releases and paid ads.

We hate like heck being blamed when we are the only place an advertiser puts their money, and then their whole $125 campaign falls with 10 per cent off a $9 item falls flat.



* * * * * * *



If you are a restaurant or food place offering take-out, we want to help you. A couple of businesses have already taken advantage of super low prices in our print and online to promote services in these tough times.

Call Tony at [780] 523-4484 or say you want a call at support@citylive.com.



* * * * * * *



We have it on reasonably good authority there is no truth to the report that bear urine cures Corona-19. Seriously!

So don’t go trying to wake one or two up, or try chasing one down with your little jug.



* * * * * * *



We also have it on reasonably good authority that mosquitoes are unlikely to be carriers of the virus. That has to be good news because it sure looks like a big snow pack and warm weather will soon mean the skeeters will be out in force just about any day now.

Last Thursday your lowly scribe saw his first ducks looking for some open water, which there was none to be found. We hope they didn’t get themselves stuck in any ponds or lakes.



* * * * * * *



“What is it with women and shoes? You ask them why they need yet another pair, they say, ‘In case I go some place different.’ You are 82 years old woman. Where are you likely to go that’s different at this time of your life? The moon? Sure, I can just hear the head of NASA saying, ‘I know who we need for our next space mission – an old woman with a flakey hip, arthritic joints and a weak bladder. First class choice for sure!’” – Grandpa Jonesy



* * * * * * *



“What happened to that girl you brought home last month? The one with the bad breath and the big arse? Oh, sorry dear. I didn’t recognize you.” Grandma Smithers