The Page – April 1, 2020

We were thinking of passing along a golf joke or two.

But apparently, we missed the “Window of Summer” because we blinked. Maybe next week we shall have some skiing and Santa Claus jokes. Sheesh!

So, is this just a late spring? Or is it an early winter? Heck, with all that is going on with oil and viruses and TP, does anybody really care?



* * * * * * *



Nobody knows what the heck was going on with American military troops being stationed near the Canadian border.

Was American President Donald Trump worried disgruntled Canadians might try to sneak into the United States? Did he think terrorists would walk or drive across the border after they somehow managed to find their way from some other country to Canada? Maybe he wanted to stop people from Canada raiding American stores, looking for drugs and toilet paper, guns and ammunition that he wanted to keep for Americans. Was he worried too many Americans would be heading to Canada to load up on maple syrup and cannabis?

The last information we have is the troops will not be placed near the border. We are so relieved.



* * * * * * *



It’s hard to believe that just over a month ago, hardly anyone was paying attention to the coronavirus. People were still making plans for tropical holidays. Trade shows were still gearing up. Sports leagues were in full swing. Car races were business as usual.

In fact, national news stories were still filled with stories about impeaching Donald Trump.

Today? It’s all still sinking in. Slowly. And no sign where it is all going to end.



* * * * * * *



Our three main news websites, smokyriver express.com, south peacenews.com and lakesideleader.com are all seeing large increases in visits. This is coupled with massive spikes every time a new rumour starts making rounds. The occasional spikes, often once or twice or more per day, are crashing all the sites, producing what are called “503” errors.

We are taking steps steadily to increase capacity. But it seems every time we add a little bit more, it is quickly sucked up by users. Our news sites alone are seeing close to 5,000 visits per day as people want to keep informed. We will keep working on it.

If you happen to hit a 503 or other error. Take a 30-second break and try again. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience.



* * * * * * *



We are working at putting restaurant takeout menus online on our websites. Keep in mind, half the world does not use social media. Are you reaching the other half?

We aren’t even talking about the folks who get their news the old fashioned way – down at the coffee shop. OK, just kidding!

Anyway, if you want to pass business, club or government news along, give us a phone call, send an e-mail, fax or use the contact forms on our websites.



* * * * * * *



Italy is having a tough time from the virus. Originally, it was said this was because there were so many old folks in Italy, especially in the northern part of the country.

The latest news about the Italian situation is the number of Chinese workers in northern Italy. A huge number of these workers, numbering several hundred thousand, went home to China to celebrate the Chinese New Year. When they came back to Italy, they probably brought the virus with them.

So, why are all these Chinese in Italy? According to some reports, it is so the companies they work for can label the products “Made In Italy.” This is a big deal for some people.

Gosh, talk about learning something every day, eh?



* * * * * * *



“I think people go to Rolling Stones concerts for the same reason people go to NASCAR races: If they go around enough times, maybe somebody will die.” – Grandpa Jonesy

“Grow old gracefully? Why the heck should I do that? I intend to keep getting facelifts until my ears meet.” – Grandma Smithers



* * * * * * *



A good line that politicians everywhere are using when it comes to bailing out the economy and helping people:

“Well, firefighters are never criticized for using too much water.”