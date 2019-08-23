The impaired legal limit is the limit

H.P. court docket

Aug. 12, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A woman driving a vehicle while impaired will pay big for even being at the legal limit.

Haley Storm Auger was fined $1,000 for operating a vehicle while impaired in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 12.

She recorded a breath sample of the minimum 80 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“It was right on the line,” Hudson says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar asked the Crown if he had any options to give a lighter fine.

“There are no other options,” Hudson says.

Auger was also suspended from driving for one year.

“She was a designated driver,” says Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

Kachuk adds Auger didn’t believe she would be intoxicated that much after her last drink several hours ago.

The woman plans to enter post-secondary studies to pursue a career in justice.

“Her goal is to be a police officer,” Kachuk says.



* * * * * * * *



Keith Roland Carifelle, 32, of Cadotte Lake, was handed a global sentence of 60 days for two charges.

That includes 45 days for threats to cause damage to property and 15 days for breaching conditions.

He was credited for 41 days served in Peace River Correctional Centre.

Carifelle contacted a female on Facebook against court order, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“He threatened to burn her house down,” the Crown says.

Carifelle breached orders by phoning her.

“He called her four times in one day,” Hudson says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar accepted a joint submission from lawyer Harry Jong and the Crown.

“She was contacting him and he responded,” Jong says.

“It pushes his buttons.”

Carifelle was in a relationship with the woman at the time of the incidents.

“He says the relationship is now over,” Jong says.

“He is remorseful for his actions.”



* * * * * * * *



Raymond E. Sawan, 35, of Loon River, was sentenced to 10 days each for three counts of breaching conditions.

He was out of his home during a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. three times when Red Earth RCMP knocked on his door, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

After he is released, Sawan will serve probation for nine months.

He will be required to take residential treatment for alcohol.

“He wants probation,” duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“His big problem is drinking.”

Sawan is allowed to drink only at home.

“He says it’s hard to stay home,” Jong says.

Sawan went for a walk when police arrived, he says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar credited Sawan for two days in custody.



* * * * * * * *



Mikki Chanelle Grey, 18, of Peace River, was handed a conditional sentence of 60 days for assault causing bodily harm.

She struck her grandmother and pushed her to the ground, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“About the argument, it resulted from a situation with her boyfriend,” lawyer Bruce Maunder says.

Grey will serve the first 30 days in her residence followed by 30 days on a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

After 60 days, she will be on probation for nine months and ordered to take counselling.

“She has been getting conselling and other support,” Maunder says.



* * * * * * * *



Farrah Rachel Cardinal, 26, of Wabasca, was fined $300 for possession of stolen property.

She took a drug prescription order pad from a doctor’s office in May 2017, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

Auger was charged by High Prairie RCMP, according to the court docket.

The Crown did not release details of the doctor’s office for privacy.

“I heard that she didn’t use them,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

He confirmed what the Crown stated.

Auger was fined $100 for failing to appear in court and $150 for a second count of failing to appear in court.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says she didn’t have a ride to court.

He says Auger was evacuated from Wabasca in wildfires and was in Edmonton on one court docket date, Jong says.

He told Auger she should have phoned the court house.



* * * * * * * *



Shania C. Stewart was handed a conditional discharge for obstructing a peace officer.

“She identified herself by another name,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“She had given false information.”

Judge D.R. Shynkar told Stewart to comply with authorities.

“If police ask for your name, give them your name,” Shynkar says.

“Playing games is a recipe for getting deeper in trouble.”

Stewart was also fined $310 for driving without an operator’s licence.

The Crown says she has never had a driver’s licence.



* * * * * * * *



Davey Jerome Tallman, 32, of Atikameg, was fined $500 for resisting a peace officer.

Emergency Medical Services responded to a call from a man who said he was attacked, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

High Prairie RCMP also arrived on scene where they struggled to handle Tallman.

“He was not co-operative with EMS and police,” Hudson says.

Tallman’s lawyer Bruce Maunder said the situation was not serious.

“The obstruction is relatively minor,” Maunder says.

“Alcohol is a factor in the matter.”