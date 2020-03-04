That’s The Scoop – Variety is the spice of life

Richard Froese,

Reporter,

South Peace News

The Family Day weekend (Feb. 14-17) was a busy time in the region.



Special events were held over the weekend to celebrate family.



It was great opportunity to be with family and friends for fun and food.



The biggest event was the 38th annual Carnaval de St. Isidore that promoted the rich francophone culture of the Smoky River and Peace River regions.



Again the carnival was a big thrill to experience the francophone culture.



The Carnaval de St. Isidore attracts hundreds of people because it features a variety of activities for people of all ages and interests.



People can enjoy francophone entertainment and food and a variety of unique winter activities, such as snow sculpting and log sawing contests, horse-drawn hay rides, face-painting, a treasure hunt a bonfire, a toboggan hill, a maze and a geocache treasure hunt for children and adults and more.



There’s something to do for everyone indoors and outdoors.



Variety is the spice of life, the old saying states.



That means that doing a lot of different things and interacting with all sorts of people is a way to make life more interesting.



Families, friends, seniors and others enjoyed various Family Day activities at local community halls, fire halls, outdoor rinks and parks, indoor rinks and other places to gather.



Food is always the big attraction to community events.



Some events on Family Day kicked off with a pancake breakfast.



Others that were later in the day may have included a wiener roast around a fire and offered hotdogs and hot chocolate to keep warm.



Bingo, bowling and skating were also scheduled.



Thanks to the organizing groups for hosting the events to celebrate and promote the value of families in the communities.



People appreciate that it takes a lot of work and time to get everything co-ordinated and many volunteers to make those events happen.



What kinds of activities will attract the most people of all ages and interests to make it worth the while to attend for an hour or two?



Those are the questions organizers ask when planning any event.



They also have to consider the costs, available funding and other resources.



Looking at the schedule of events for Family Day, some people may have wondered if it were Family Day, Winter Activity Day or Sports and Recreation Day.



We know it’s Alberta and winter, so those seem to be the simple and basic activities.



But for someone not interested in those types of activities, why bother going?



Sometimes it’s good to have the same good events every year, if they draw crowds.



At other times, it’s good to mix it up.



After I started at the Smoky River Express in January 2002, the first major event I covered was Family Day in Falher in the Centre Chevaliers.



Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) hosted a day of fun and entertainment for the whole region on Family Day Monday.



Richard and Deborah Popovich presented two or three funny and entertaining family shows that drew more than 300 people from all over the region.



Children enjoyed various activities before and after the main shows.



What a day of plenty of laughs and fun.



A variety of displays of children’s and family services and programs were promoted.



Everyone from young children to seniors went away with many great memories of the day that was special with lots of fun activities.



Sometimes it’s good to have larger events once in a while with a variety of activities.



Remember, variety is the spice of life.