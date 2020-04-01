That’s the Scoop – ‘Everybody Strong’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Richard Froese,

Reporter,

South Peace News

Our lives and world have certainly changed with the worldwide [COVID-19] pandemic.



Everyone is urged to protect themselves and others from the risk of spreading COVID-19.



Be safe, be healthy.



People seem stuck at home and ordered to keep their distance from other people. It’s giving us a new perspective on life.



Let’s all trust and pray that the pandemic will be resolved sooner than later.



Hearts and prayers for healing also go out to those diagnosed with COVID-19.



Pray that nobody dies from hunger or other effects of the pandemic.



During this time of uncertainty, let’s all be positive, proactive and protect yourself and others from the risk of COVID-19.



It’s time for everyone to be strong.



“Everyone Strong!”



“Alberta Strong!”



“Canada Strong!”



“World Strong!”



People are feeling locked up in their own homes, like prisoners. Many are feeling isolated in their communities, especially seniors and those considered higher risk and vulnerable.



Health orders require everyone to isolate themselves at home as much as possible. It’s like we’re stuck in a rut, stuck in a hole. At a time when we need each other more and closer, to embrace each other, we can’t.



We have to keep at least six feet away from other people and can’t gather in groups.



When it’s all over, and people get back together with family and friends, it will seem like the biggest reunion and party ever.



Everyone will want to physically catch up with their family and friends with big hugs and other acts of affection.



Make the best with what you have for now. Be thankful that the current situation is not the normal way of life for yourself and most people in Alberta and Canada.



Just think, it could be worse. What we’re living in now is what millions of people experience around the world every day.



Millions are living in poverty, war, famine, and natural disasters with little water, food and money.



Consider the following facts.



-If you have food in the refrigerator, clothes on your back, a roof over your head and a place to sleep, you a richer than 75 per cent of people in the world.



-If you have money in your bank, in your wallet and spare change in a dish some place, you are among the top eight per cent of the world’s weather,



-If you woke up this morning with more health than illness, you are more blesses than one million who will not survive this week.



-If you have never experienced the pangs of starvation, the danger of battle, the agony of torture, you are ahead of 500 million people in the world.



Those facts are stated in a book Choose to Live Life by author Anita Pierce published in 2007. The evangelist from Margo, SK writes in the book she received those facts from somebody.



“Some time ago, I received an e-mail that outlined the oft-overlooked abundance I have in comparison to millions of others who share this planet,” Pierce says.



“It is a reminder of the awesome privileges that must never be taken for granted.”



Oldtimers who lived through the Second World War from 1939-45 or the Great Depression of the 1930s can probably tell stories how they and their families and communities survived and coped during other major world crises.



After those events, people and the world rebounded and so will we.



Many people will suffer during the pandemic and isolation.



During this time of uncertainty, restraint, isolation and social distancing, we all need to extend love and support to others, no matter the circumstances or distance between us.



Show your love to others in any healthy and safe way you can.



Most of all, be strong.