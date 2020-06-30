Thanks but no thanks

Council wants no part of proposed charging network

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie will not be part of a circuit where electric car drivers can recharge their vehicles.



At least for now.



At its June 23 meeting, council defeated a motion by Mayor Brian Panasiuk to investigate the matter, although it would not cost them any money.



The Northwest Alberta Electric Vehicle Charging Network wrote council May 25 asking if they would be interested. The letter was considered at council’s June 9 meeting and received for information.



However, Panasiuk took another stab at the matter June 23, but to no avail.



“Do we know if local dealerships sell any of these cars?” asked Councillor Judy Stenhouse.



“Do we know anyone who owns an electric [vehicle] in town?”



Panasiuk replied perhaps not now, but maybe later and it might be best to “stay in the loop.”



“I don’t know how fast this is going to happen,” he added.



Councillors Donna Deynaka, Brian Gilroy and Stenhouse voted against.



Councillors Michael Long, Arlen Quartly and Debbie Rose were absent.



Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara wrote several northern Alberta municipalities May 25 asking if they would be interested in joining.



“We would like to invite your municipality to join us in advocating for senior government, sector-related supports and grants for this initiative,” he wrote.



However, Zahara also asked for $30,000 in seed money to be split amongst anyone joining.



“We expect that this project will be almost completely funded by grants, as seen in the recent Peaks to Prairies initiative in southern Alberta,” he wrote.



Zahara wanted an answer by mid-June due to the federal grant deadline of July 23.



The proposed network included Slave Lake, Grande Prairie, Athabasca, Whitecourt, Fox Creek, Jasper, Edson, Hinton, Rocky Mountain House and all points in-between.