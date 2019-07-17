Teacher will have his day in court

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former High Prairie school teacher facing multiple sexual offences has his date set for preliminary inquiry.



Douglas Ben Lang, 58, did not attend High Prairie provincial court July 8 but had High Prairie lawyer Harry Jong appear as agent for the Gunn Law Group.



Judge D.R. Shynkar set a date of Feb. 5-6, 2020 for preliminary inquiry.



A preliminary inquiry is held to see if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.



On June 24, a not guilty plea was entered on Lang’s behalf in court.



“He elects Court of Queen’s Bench with judge and jury with a preliminary inquiry,” Bruce Maunder read Lang’s lawyer’s request.



Lang is charged with two counts each of luring a child and making sexually explicit matter available to a child.



Lang was charged after High Prairie RCMP received a complaint on March 3 concerning inappropriate text messages, says an RCMP news release.



He was released on conditions, which include but not limited to, having no contact with persons under the age of 18 and not to possess a device capable to access the internet.



Lang is a former teacher at E.W. Pratt High School.



He was removed from employment March 4 by High Prairie School Division.