Teacher pleads not guilty to sex charges

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former High Prairie school teacher facing multiple sexual offences will go to a preliminary inquiry.



The matter of Douglas Ben Lang, 58, returned to High Prairie provincial court June 24.



Duty counsel Bruce Maunder spoke as an agent for Lang’s lawyer, Brian Vail.



Vail entered a plea of not guilty for his client.



“He elects Court of Queen’s Bench with judge and jury with a preliminary inquiry,” Maunder read the lawyer’s request.



“He wants the matter set over two weeks to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.”



The matter returns to court July 8.



Lang did not appear in court.



He is charged with two counts each of luring a child and making sexually explicit matter available to a child.



Lang was charged after High Prairie RCMP received a complaint on March 3 concerning inappropriate text messages, says an RCMP news release.



He was released on conditions, which include but not limited to, having no contact with persons under the age of 18 and not to possess a device capable to access the internet.



Lang is a former teacher at E.W. Pratt High School. He was removed from employment March 4 by High Prairie School Division.



Police will comment no further because the matter is now before the courts.