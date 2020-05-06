Tax relief proposal debated

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Spending is decreasing, and so should taxes for most people in the Town of High Prairie.



Council passed its operating and capital budgets, and mill rate bylaw, at a special meeting April 23.



Council reduced its budget by 5.6 per cent, which should result in lower taxes, assuming, of course, that property assessment did not increase.



Council first planned a 1.5 per cent increase before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe.



Council slashed spending in the following areas:

laid off 16 staff, mainly part-time staff from the pool and arenas;

cut the corporate review which saved about $50,000;

eliminated a cost of living allowance for staff;

reduced funding for capital projects.

“The percentage saved is more like 7.1 per cent as we had planned for a 1.5 per cent increase in 2020 due to the additional costs that have been downloaded to the municipalities by the provincial government, such as paying for policing and a reduction to the grant in place of taxes,” writes Mayor Brian Panasiuk in his COVID-19 Pandemic Report Update #7 on April 24.



Council’s operating budget is $10,627,777.



The meeting was dominated by discussion on what council could do for High Prairie’s struggling economy.



Councillor Arlen Quartly suggested municipal taxes be written off for 3-4 months. Money would come from council’s planned contribution to reserves.



“I want to show people we’re serious about our rainy day fund which has to happen now,” said Quartly.



Such a tax forgiveness would include everyone, whether they were able to stay open or not during the pandemic.



“Sure, there will be people who don’t need it,” said Quartly. “We have to do it as a community together.



“We do have a rainy day fund,” he added.



Interim treasurer Dave McReynolds chimed in.



“I know there are other municipalities who are considering this…” he said.



Councillor Debbie Rose recognized the fact not everyone was affected, as Quartly earlier alluded to. She asked why council would take on more debt when some can pay.



“How will you determine who can afford it or not?” asked Councillor Judy Stenhouse.



“Everyone put into that reserve fund,” she added.



Councillor Michael Long said the businesses allowed to open are keeping the town going.



“I think it’s a fair way to go. I know you don’t think so, Debbie. We’re all hurting. We’re all suffering.”



Rose referenced Freson Bros.



“Sales are up tremendously. Business is booming,” she said.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk said he was not aware any other community was waiving its taxes.



“If you take a million dollars this year, what about next year?” he asked.



“We know a second wave is coming. It might be a little much.”



McReynolds told council they did have a $2.6 million reserve account that has not been touched in 30 months.



CAO Brian Martinson advised against taking a million from reserves.



“It wouldn’t be my recommendation to do it,” he said. “We’re not running the business into the ground. I don’t see us as being one of the three chartered banks in High Prairie and us being the fourth.”



“You’re not destitute,” said McReynolds. “You have money in the bank.”’



After further debate, and hearing repeatedly that administration was recommending to pass the budget, council agreed.



“I have faith in our management team,” said Long. “They won’t lead us astray. They haven’t yet.”



Council, however, will hold a special meeting May 5 to discuss a program for pandemic relief.



“It’s a perfect storm,” said Quartly. “Not just a rainy day.”



He added it was important for council to try to make everyone’s life “a little bit better”.



“It is an absolute extreme stress that we’ve never seen before.”



Council Brian Gilroy agreed.



“I want a guarantee [that] council will put money aside to help our businesses,” he said. It was a stand he repeated many times during the meeting.



“We have to show we’re doing something here,” he added.



Council also approved municipal tax deferral plan by extending the payment due date to Sept. 30 from June 30.



Council also reduced the penalty for late payment of taxes to 10 per cent from 14 per cent for any amounts not paid before Sept. 30. Any amounts owing after Dec. 31 will be assessed a 14 per cent penalty.