Tax deadline extended in Big Lakes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The deadline for Big Lakes County landowners to pay property taxes for 2020 has been moved to Sept. 30 to give taxpayers some relief during the current COVID-19 pandemic.



At its regular meeting April 22, council changed the deadline from June 30 as recommended by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“A lot of taxpayers are facing cash flow issues,” Nanninga says.



“Given the current economic circumstances, a deferral of all taxes for all taxpayers would also be well-received.”



She notes the change is a benefit for one class of property.



“It’s a great thing for the oil and gas industry,” Nanninga says.



The changes also coincide with relief from the provincial government.



“The Alberta government recently announced that the education property tax requisition for non-residential taxpayers is not due to be paid to municipalities until Oct. 1,” Nanninga writes in a report to council.



“This presents some logistical challenges to municipalities as the other portions of the annual tax bill are due and payable on the normal tax deadline due date. Changes to the deadlines could cost the county up to $60,000 to cover the reduced cash flow, she says.



“Most tax revenue will be collected later than normal,” Nanninga says.



“It will require short-term borrowing costs such as withdrawing from the line of credit or from investments.”



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and High Prairie East Councillor Don Charrois voted against the bylaw.



Matthews is concerned that it will cost the county to delay the deadlines.



Nanninga says the changes will add work for staff.



Other options proposed different deadlines for various classes of property an taxes.



The selected option provides consistency.