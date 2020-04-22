Tax break must be fair – council agrees

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is trying desperately to find a fair way to help town businesses survive the pandemic.



The devastating economic impact for many is not being ignored by council but they have few concrete ideas how to help.



Councillor Arlen Quartly suggested at council’s Strategic Planning meeting April 7 if council could forgive municipal taxes for one month.



“Just business,” he said.



However, Councillor Debbie Rose replied it may not be fair because some businesses lease their space and would not receive any benefit.



Quartly agreed.



“Whatever we do it has to be fair,” he said.



“We can’t isolate, it has to be fair for everybody,” he added.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk summed up council’s problem best.



“There’s no easy fix to this,” he said.