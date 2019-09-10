Carnival-like atmosphere at A Taste of High Prairie

It was an awesome afternoon of fun, games, shopping, good food and music at A Taste of High Prairie Sept. 7. Several vendors set up along 51 Ave. in an outdoor market atmosphere. Children were kept busy playing games while adults shopped. Children and adults participated in a karaoke contest with everyone getting a prize. Many also danced to the music. Attendance was excellent, a steady stream of people started arriving just before the noon start and continued throughout the day. Vendors came from the High Prairie area, Watino, the Peace region and Grande Prairie. Marigold received an Alberta Local Food Event grant from the provincial government to help host the event.