Carnival-like atmosphere at A Taste of High Prairie

It was an awesome afternoon of fun, games, shopping, good food and music at A Taste of High Prairie Sept. 7. Several vendors set up along 51 Ave. in an outdoor market atmosphere. Children were kept busy playing games while adults shopped. Children and adults participated in a karaoke contest with everyone getting a prize. Many also danced to the music. Attendance was excellent, a steady stream of people started arriving just before the noon start and continued throughout the day. Vendors came from the High Prairie area, Watino, the Peace region and Grande Prairie. Marigold received an Alberta Local Food Event grant from the provincial government to help host the event.







Karaoke was popular. Mikey Laboucan.

Chloe MacDonald watches her son, Derek MacDonald, 4, play a game courtesy of Marigold.



Karaoke prompted Town of High Prairie Councillor Judy Stenhouse, left, and Brayden Noskey to start dancing to Richard Golany’s version of Sweet Caroline.

Karaoke was popular. Sebastian Cayanong, 5.





Woven Batchelor Buttons’ owner Kyra Backs shows off her crocheted elephant.

Darlene Vicklund, owner of Wolf Talon Cree-ations, was busy all day selling.

Dutch Degner poses beside animal piggy banks, made by his mother, Tammy Johansson.

Tyrone Badger-Shantz shows one of his beautiful works.

Karen Visscher, left, and Nicole Stadt, enjoyed shopping at the many vendors.

Marigold had signs for sale! Left-right are Danielle Anderson and Connie Sabo.

Erin Thunder brought a First Nations flavour to the event by performing a dance in her jingle dress.

