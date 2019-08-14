Taste of High Prairie promotes local food

High Prairie Farmers’ Market will host Taste of High Prairie on Sept. 7 from noon 6 p.m. Marigold invites vendors to promote local products. Here, some products are on sale at the weekly farmers’ market on Aug. 7. Left-right, are Lorriann BeBeau of Heart River Sausage, Jeanne Jahnert and Marigold events co-ordinator Brogan Severson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Locally grown products will be in the spotlight for the special Taste of High Prairie Market on Sept. 7.



Marigold Enterprises invites local producers and venders for the event at its market on 51 Avenue beside McIntyre Park from noon to 6 p.m.



“We hope to get at least 20 vendors, as many as we can get,” events co-ordinator Brogan Severson says.



“It will be a good time to showcase foods and cultures and what we have to offer in the High Prairie region.”



Organizers welcome a variety of products, including samples of local food.



“We are looking for local vendors to show off all their amazing products that come from our area,” Severson says.



“That includes baking, produce, food and beverages such as wines and alcohol.”



Severson says she wants to create a day of food and fun to celebrate local cultures that include Indigenous, Ukrainian, the Philippines, Chinese, Asian, German and European.



“Everyone we talk to say it’s a great idea to showcase the region and bring people together for a fun time,” Severson says.



Fun activities are also being planned.



“We will have games for all ages and a bouncy castle for the children,” Severson says.



Music and entertainment are also being planned for the afternoon.



“We will also host a karaoke competition,” Severson says.



“We want to have some small acts of music, dance or other art forms.



“We want anyone who plays an instrument or sings,” Severson says.



She says Marigold wants to expand its space outside for the event.



Marigold received an Alberta Local Food Event grant from the provincial government to host the event.



Organizers are also seeking other sponsors for the event.



Marigold has organized the local farmers’ market since 2011, Severson says.



For more information, contact Marigold by phone at (780) 523-4588 or email to hpmari@telusplanet.net.



Severson can also be contacted at the Marigold building at 4724 – 53 Avenue, High Prairie.