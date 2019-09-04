Taste of High Prairie Market promotes region

High Prairie Farmers’ Market will host Taste of High Prairie Market on Sept. 7 from noon – 6 p.m. Several vendors sold their products at the weekly farmers’ market on 51 Avenue on Aug. 28. Beth Cunningham, left, shows her handcrafts to Mariette Freeborn.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Homemade and local products will be the centerpiece of the special Taste of High Prairie Market on Sept. 7 downtown.



About 20 different products are expected for event hosted by Marigold Enterprises at its farmers’ market building on 51 Avenue beside McIntyre Park from noon to 6 p.m.



“More than 15 vendors from all over the region will show and sell a variety of products,” Marigold events co-ordinator Brogan Severson says.



“We’ll have baking, fresh produce, local meat, Indigenous products, homemade soaps and much more.”



Vendors will come from the High Prairie area, Watino, the Peace region and Grande Prairie.



She says more vendors can reserve a table.



“We invite everyone to come out and have a good time and enjoy an afternoon of food and fun,” Severson says.



“There’s something to do for everyone of all ages.”



A burger-eating contest, bouncy castles and glitter tattoos for children and a karaoke contest are also planned on the street in front of the building.



“We’ll have games for the whole family,” Severson says.



“If anyone wants to sing or enter the burger-eating contest, we welcome them to join us.”



No scheduled time for the burger-eating contest was confirmed by press deadline Aug. 30.



“It will be a good time to showcase foods and cultures and what we have to offer in the High Prairie region.” Severson says.



Marigold received an Alberta Local Food Event grant from the provincial government to host the event, Severson says.



Organizers are also seeking other sponsors for the event.



Marigold has organized the local farmers’ market since 2011.



For more information, contact Marigold by phone at (780) 523-4588 or email to hpmari@telusplanet.net.



Severson can also be contacted at the Marigold building at 4724 – 53 Avenue.