Swan River Powwow and Culture Camp

Some dancers dressed in regalia take a break from dancing to chat and catch up during the Swan River Powwow on July 9. Left-right are Mildred Supernault, Erin Thunder, and Nancy Chalifoux.

Traditional skills taught to children and youth at camp that began over 40 years ago

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Swan River First Nation has built a new powwow arbour at Creeland Park. On July 9, it held its first powwow in the new arbour.



The powwow kicked off the annual culture camp. The three-day event included moose calling, traditional games and bannock and tea making.



Marcy Sheldon, Swan River receptionist, and councilman Bud Giroux figure the camp has been going over 40 years.



Swan River has a new culture program running throughout the year. The program included other traditional skills like moose hide tanning and ice fishing.



As part of this program, students at the Swan River School made powwow outfits. Denny Bellerose, from Driftpile, taught traditional dances.



In the month leading up to the powwow, around 20 women made ribbon skirts. Many of them danced for the first time at the powwow. April Giroux and Sophia Cyre taught the class.



Drifting Swan, from Driftpile and Swan River, and other drum circles from Mountain Cree Camp, Edmonton and Onion Lake drummed and sang at the powwow.