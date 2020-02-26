Swan Hills welcomes new physician

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Swan Hills welcomes a new family physician to increase access to primary care.



Dr. Mutthana Kettana is based in the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre, says an Alberta Health Services news release dated Feb. 14.



“He’s a great addition to our local care team and an excellent example of the steady progress being made to recruit physicians to communities across northern Alberta,” says Dr. Firdaus Mydeen, associate zone medical director for Alberta Health Services [AHS].



Dr. Kettana joins Dr. Islam Elawadly as the second physician providing care to the Swan Hills area.



The local MLA is delighted.



“I’m so pleased we have a new doctor to help care for and keep residents and families around Swan Hills healthy and well,” says Glenn van Dijken, MLA for Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock.



He adds the government is committed to recruit physicians.



“Our government also continues to strengthen Alberta’s public health system and to ensure we have a sustainable system that provides care for people in their communities, close to their homes across Alberta,” van Dijken says.



Originally from Iraq, where he completed his medical training and residency, Dr. Kettana comes to Swan Hills from Ontario. He has expertise in anesthesia, trauma medicine, as well as children and women’s health.



Outside of his practice, Dr. Kettana has an avid interest in soccer, as well as swimming and reading.



AHS continues to recruit for family physicians across northern Alberta to meet community needs. AHS has physician resource planners who identify and pursue international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities.



They work closely with various community partners and organizations, such as local health advisory councils, the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and independent physician recruitment and retention committees.