Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Town of High Prairie peace officers are dealing with suspects in connection with graffiti in town.



Senior peace officer Alan Bloom reported at council’s April 14 meeting they have identified a suspect and “we’re dealing with him”.



Councillor Brian Gilroy asked if graffiti has increased or decreased in town since the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bloom replied he did not notice any increase.



“Nothing lately,” he said.