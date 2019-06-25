Support to open line on track

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A push to re-open the CN rail line west of Falher is being supported by the M.D. of Smoky River council.



Big Lakes County council received a letter at its regular meeting June 12.



“The Municipal District of Smoky River is pleased to provide a letter in support of Big Lakes County and its initiative to pursue information and investigate feasibility pertaining to the CN rail line deficiency between Falher and Dawson Creek, B.C.,” Reeve Robert Brochu writes.



Smoky River council agrees the issue be forwarded to the Northern Transportation Advocacy Bureau to work towards a wider-reaching regional lobby effort.



The NTAB is a joint committee of Peace Regional Economic Development Alliance and the Regional Economic Development Initiative for Northwest Alberta.



The committee works to highlight the need for transportation infrastructure in Alberta’s northwest to ensure the region is competitive and can efficiently access global markets.



At its regular meeting April 10, Big Lakes council approved a letter to send to affected rural municipalities.



The county also sent letters to seek support from the M.D. of Spirit River and Saddle Hills County.



“Transportation is an issue for all economic sectors currently operating within the Peace region and a significant deterrent to economic development initiatives in the Peace,” states the letter signed by Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard.



“While transportation logistics have been a recognized challenge for all Peace region municipalities for a long time, Big Lakes County has begun to investigate what can be done to rectify the issue.”



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews doesn’t want the county to take the lead on the issue.



“NTAB is a good group to push for this,” Matthews says.



He adds it will take at least five years to deal with the issue.



Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority and the Agricultural Service Board wrote the report.



“The brief overview generated a lot of interest and excitement in neighbouring municipalities,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.



Big Lakes council awaits more responses.