Summer reading club closes another chapter

Children in the Summer Reading Program in the ages 3-5 group celebrate the final day. Left-right, are program co-ordinator Sarah Cairns, Sophia Fortier, 4, Nishtha Patel, 5, Mykah Schroeder, 3, Jaxon Wilkinson, 5, and assistant co-ordinator Heidi Sanders.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another chapter closed on the TD Summer Reading Club at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 23.



“We had 83 children ages 3 to 12,” says program co-ordinator Sarah Cairns, who was assisted by Heidi Sanders.



“They had a really fun summer of activities and reading.”



Last year, 92 children participated.



“Natural World” was the theme for the program.



Children read a total of 19,693 minutes.



Several children took home prizes for their dedication in the program.



The top children in each older age group were rewarded for reading the most minutes and attendance.



The top readers for the 6-8 A group were:



Jullisa Wilkinson won the top reader with 2,601 minutes.



Dax Peters was rewarded for top attendance.



Winners for the 6-8 B group were:



Bhakti Patel won the top reader with 1,133 minutes.



Marcine Fabian was rewarded for top attendance.



Winners in the 9-12 group were:



Dhyey Vandra was the top reader with 2,054 minutes.



Ryder Peters was rewarded for the top attendance.



Top attendance awards were presented to Sophia Fortier, Nishtha Patel and Tehya Stout in the 3-5 group.



A sleepover and swimming at High Prairie Aquatic Centre were highlights again.



Presentations were also given by Helping Our Students To Succeed (HOSTS), Lesser Slave Watershed Council, 2019 Miss High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Shelby Cook, 2018 queen Sarah Neill, 2019 runner-up Gracey Rich-Carifelle, Miss Rodeo Canada, Fish and Wildlife and High Prairie Veterinarian Services.



“We thank all our sponsors for their generous support and donations that made the program such a success,” Cairns says.



The TD Summer Reading Club is a program that strives to engage children in the joy of reading during summer while it champions Canadian writers.



It also helps connect families with books and builds confidence in reading through free incentives and fun.



Libraries aim to inspire a sense of adventure and wonder and to nurture children’s imaginations.