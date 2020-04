Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Sucker Creek First Nation is the location of the first COVID-19 case on a reserve in Alberta.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer for Alberta, made the announcement during her daily address on April 22.

Dr. Hinshaw said the case was being disclosed with permission from Sucker Creek First Nation. She commended Sucker Creek for all efforts being made to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr. Hinshaw added the case arose when the victim had contact with another victim in High Prairie. �Y