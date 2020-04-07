Sucker Creek declares state of local emergency

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Sucker Creek First Nation was quick to act on the COVID-19 pandemic by declaring a local state of emergency March 22.



And like Driftpile First Nation, they are monitoring and limiting access to and from the reserve for safety’s sake.



Sucker Creek chief and council announced March 22 they had no known confirmed cases on the reserve.



“We want to stress that we are in this together and we need to work together to minimize the risk to our community,” the band posted on its website.



“Protecting the health and well-being of our membership is our top priority. We are doing the best we can with what we have, but after careful consideration, we decided to declare a State of Local Emergency to continue to support the community and allow us reach out for additional resources.”



Sucker Creek First Nation will be receiving $25,000 from the Alberta government for relief emergency.



An Additional $125,000 from the federal government will support emergency management and planning needs.



Chief and council explained where the money will be spent.



“From the funding received, $25,000 will be used to secure basic food needs in the event of complete community isolation.”



The band has been given authority to release the following funding allocations:

One-time release of $500 emergency funds for post-secondary students residing off-reserve; and

One-time release of $300 emergency funds per household on-reserve.

Distribution processes and the release date will be communicated shortly.



The band is currently creating an off-reserve registry and is updating its residency list.



The registry line will be available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



“We encourage all off-reserve members to call [780] 523-0405 to register. We are anticipating a large volume of calls so please ensure that you leave your name and contact number should the line be busy.”



Starting Monday March 23, 2020, the Health Department began contacting on-reserve members to update the residency list, and collecting information on occupancy and health needs.



The band has also posted and highly recommended safety measures.



Ongoing support services will continue to be updated on the “SCFN COVID-19” Facebook page.