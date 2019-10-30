Students to lay poppies at veterans’ graves

Rebekah Strebchuk

Gabrielle Chalifoux

Gabrielle Chalifoux

Rebekah Strebchuk

HPE Reporters

This is Gabrielle and Rebekah with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week for the South Peace News report.



In Math, Grade 4S is learning how to estimate while adding and subtracting and solving word problems. In science, students are exploring hazardous waste and how to safely dispose of it. In L.A., students are learning how to write a narrative story beginning as a class.



The Grade 5 students will be participating in the No Stone Left Alone, program this year. They will be going to the cemetery to lay a poppy on the gravestones of the High Prairie and area veterans.



This is a program that started with a 12-year-old child in 1971. As she sat at her dying mother’s bedside her mother, a veteran, asked her not to cry and to try not to forget her on Armistice Day. Never missing a year since her mother’s passing, she visited the gravesite to lay a poppy each Remembrance Day.



As her own family grew and joined in her remembrance, her daughters began to ask, “Why don’t the others receive a poppy?” With the help of a few friends, she began building upon this vision.



In 2011, No Stone Left Alone was born, with the goal of honouring all of Canada’s veterans and changing the way the next generation remembers.



In Grade 3J, students are excited for their first meeting with their Roots of Empathy, baby. Students have brainstormed questions for Taliah’s mom and look forward to watching the baby grow and develop.



In Grade 6L, Nolan Fowler created a creative, funny story for his class. It was a mystery genre. The class is currently exploring narrative writing.



Our HPE Peer Group is in full swing. Students from Grade 5-6 are in charge of our school news for the paper and the radio. These students have some great ideas they will be bringing to the school. Teacher, organizer Brenda Coulombe would like to welcome Gabrielle Chalifoux, Madina Sharkawi, Liam Lamason, Kaitlyn Senkoe, Alison Siegfries, Karina Munoz-Salas, Rebekah Strebchuk, Zaida Quevillon, Keya Willier and Katelyn Cox to our peer group this year.



The HPE Peer Group is looking for gently-used books that you are no longer reading. In early December the group will be holding their Kids Sense Book Sale. Your book donations would be greatly appreciated.



Remember that this Thursday parents/guardians are welcome to come to school on Oct. 31 during lunch break [12:30 p.m.] to help their child dress for the Halloween costume parade in the gym during the assembly.



Every Friday this month, librarian Shelly Griffiths has been hosting a Flashlight Friday. The thrilled students are sitting somewhere in the very dark library, reading their library books with a flashlight. Thanks for making the library fun!



During the week of Oct. 21 the students of HPE were treated to a wonderful, creative art lesson, they were working with glass. Kimberly Smith, Artist in Residence from Creative Adventures Caravan, came from St. Albert to teach the students all about Art Infusion. Many beautiful glass objects were created. Thanks, Kimberly, for sharing your talents with us!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!