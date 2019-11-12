Students learn pizza, nutrition go hand-in-hand

Madina Sharkawi

Gabrielle Chalifoux

Gabrielle Chalifoux

Madina Sharkawi

HPE Reporters

This is Madina and Gabrielle with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



In Grade 4S during Science, students will use technology and Lego to create devices with wheels and levers. Students will explain how they work. Students will also describe why some devices do not work. Students will use contextual clues to identify each of Alberta’s six regions during Social Studies, while A/B partners will read articles to discover more about each of Alberta’s regions.



Grade 3J students have skated several times and are extremely impressed with the kind and friendly arena staff. Thank you!



Students in Grade 5C had a great time learning about nutrition with Jessie Johnston in October. The students researched questions on healthy eating and then made individual pizzas. Thanks for the fun learning and the snack, Jessie!



Another one of our Book Nooks is right by our front door. This is the only Book Nook in the school where students may take one book home. When they are finished reading it, they are invited to return it so that other students may read it.



Grade 5C students are very excited to again head to Land-Based Learning on Thursday, Nov. 14, where they will be able to learn about trapping past and present for the First Nations People.



Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 are HPE School Council pizza lunches. There were order forms on the back of the November Family Gram. Please pay attention to the deadlines.



While our monthly lunch program is a way to give parents a break from making lunch and a treat for students, it is also an important part of the fundraising that school council does throughout the year. Lunch will be supplied by Boondocks.



Grade 5 students are headed skating for the first time this year on Nov. 13. Does your child know how to tie their skates? The teachers would be very happy if you would take the time to help your child learn this skill. There are only two teachers and 50 students, so if your child doesn’t know how to tie skates they may have a long wait while the teachers work their way down the bench.



The Grade 5 teachers are very proud of their students. On Nov. 5, the students participated in No Stone Left Alone, where the students placed poppies on all the veteran’s graves in St. Mark’s Cemetery.



The students also held a special assembly for the High Prairie and area veterans. Students sang, recited In Flanders Field, did a radio reading explaining the reason we use the poppy and read a poem.



The students from kindergarten to Grade 6 were all very respectful and grateful to see the veterans.



HPE has student led conferences coming up. Check your child’s agenda to see if a sign up form has come home. Some teachers will be sending home sign-up forms. That also means that report cards are out soon.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!