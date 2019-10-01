Students learn in the Great Outdoors

Nya Willier reports the news this week from Joussard School after visiting each classroom to talk to students.

Nya Willier

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School, this is Nya Willier bringing you our news once again.



Our kindergarten students have been very busy learning about their culture. They now know what a talking circle is and how a talking stick is used. This is a great thing to learn in kindergarten as it teaches both speaking and listening skills. Our little kids are doing very well with this.



In Grade 1, our students have been busy practicing their reading skills with each other. The students love picking a partner and showing them how well they can read. This is pretty good for Grade 1!



Our Grade 2 students have been learning about urban and rural communities. They were able to generate quite an accurate list of all of the rural communities in our area. The students also were excited about their Art drawing books. They got the chance to decorate the covers of these books and there are lots of sparkly covers that show so much creativity!



Students in Grade 3 have been learning all about Terry Fox as they get ready for our run tomorrow. They learned about Fox setting a high goal for himself and they are setting high goals for their own lives as well. This is wonderful, Grade 3!



In Grade 4, our students’ greatest excitement this week was a game they played in P.E. They were doing relay races involving passing a ball, but the catch was that they could only pass the ball with their feet. The students absolutely loved this game and are looking forward to playing this again!



Our Grade 5 students have been learning about the Haida First Nations and the potlatch ceremonies that they had. Our students are connecting this learning to their own powwow ceremonies and discovering that there are many similarities. What an interesting topic!



In Grade 6, our students discovered a very interesting way to learn about trees and forests. They went on a trip to a forest near Cattail Cabins. The students learned to measure trees, to determine how old they were, to identify the types of trees they were seeing and all about forest fire safety. This trip made this Science unit so much more interesting! The Grade 6 kids are also pretty proud of their self portraits!



Thanks again for reading my report.